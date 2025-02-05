Arch Manning’s Heisman campaign officially kicks off with endorsement from Chiefs star
By Austen Bundy
Texas quarterback Arch Manning was already on the radar of most college football fans and pundits. But now that he's entering his sophomore season and will have the starter role all to himself, he's got an opportunity to really shine.
Most fans already got a taste of what he'll be bringing to Austin in 2025. He posted an impressive 939 passing yards, 108 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns as the backup to Quinn Ewers in 10 appearances (two total starts). If that's him on a leash, I don't think any of Texas' opponents want to know what's going to happen when he's let loose.
Manning has been on early Heisman Trophy contender lists since mid-December but there are plenty of other challengers with better odds. However, one former Longhorn who will be lining up on offense for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX has lofty expectations for his former teammate.
Xavier Worthy expects Arch Manning to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy
Players participating in Super Bowl LIX answered questions from media members on their preparations for the big game but one wide receiver got some about a quarterback he hardly ever played with.
"Arch is a dog, man,” Xavier Worthy said Tuesday (h/t On3 Sports). “I expect nothing less than a Heisman. … He’s gonna get [a national championship], too. To win the Heisman, you’ve got to be in that conversation."
That's high praise coming from a first-round pick that only got to see true freshman Manning play just a handful of times in 2023.
"Arch knows what I expect of him,” Worthy continued. “I told Arch he was going to win the Heisman when I was there. It’s nothing that he doesn’t expect already."
If what Worthy says is true — and it appears from the small data sample we saw in 2024 that it might very well be — then it's about time to go ahead and start printing the "Arch4Heisman" t-shirts and buttons.
It should be an exciting time down in Austin in 2025, so much so ESPN's Marty Smith is already comparing it to the early 2000s hype in Gainesville, Florida.
"It's going to be Tim Tebow level hysteria this fall," he said Monday. "Everywhere they go [Manning and Texas are] going to be rock stars."
Manning's Heisman campaign was already going to get off to a strong start but pair it with Smith's comments and Worthy's endorsement and you very well may have a clear front-runner - and it's not even time for spring ball yet.