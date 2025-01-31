Arch Manning reveals the advice he received from Quinn Ewers before he left Texas
By John Buhler
If the Texas Longhorns want to play in their first national championship since 2009, Arch Manning will have to be the starting quarterback who leads them to the promised land. 2025 will be Manning's third year in Austin, but his first as the full-time starter. His predecessor, friend and former teammate Quinn Ewers has decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft after playing four seasons of college football.
It may have always been part of the plan for Manning to succeed Ewers, but that plan has been variations of clunky over the last two years in Austin. Ewers could have turned pro after last season, but returned to try and boost his draft stock, as well as win a national championship. He came up short on both accounts, as Texas fell in the national semifinals for the second postseason in a row.
After the Ohio State game, here is what Manning said Ewers told him about him taking over the team.
"Enjoy every moment. It goes by quickly, so love on your teammates and have fun."
This does not seem like much, but there is more than meets the eye with this quote. Ewers clearly recognizes Manning's obvious talent, enough to the point to tell him to enjoy the next year or two of his life before it changes even more than it already has. Like Ewers, Manning has serious pro aspirations. His last name puts a bright red target on his back, but for now, he still wears burnt orange.
Just like Ewers, Manning does not need to win anything of note to be a massive success for Texas.
One of the things that I think will serve Ewers the most at the next level is he seems to have a cool, calm and collected demeanor. He may have one of the best arms of his generation, but a lack of mobility, occasionally poor in-game decision-making and a proclivity for getting hurt are all reasons why he is probably not going in the first round. His mental toughness is what will keep him in the NFL.
Manning may possess some of the same physical attributes of Ewers, but they play the game differently and could have a different mental makeup. Manning has been more run than throw throughout his first two years in Austin. He may be every bit the five-star Ewers was coming out, but what if his last name was Smith? Manning carries immense pressure to be the next Longhorns star.
Where I think Ewers' comments to Manning could serve him is playing a relaxed brand of football with a quite, cool confidence could go a long way. It serve his Uncle Eli, while his Uncle Peyton was a notorious control freak and noted teeth-clincher in tight spots. This is why the Manning brothers have the same amount of Super Bowl victories, despite the middle brother being the far superior player.
Texas may be a smart pick to win the College Football Playoff in 2025, but it will probably be in 2026.