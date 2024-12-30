Arch Manning transfer portal statement puts writing on the wall for Quinn Ewers
The expected is now the reality for the Texas Longhorns and, more pointedly, all-world quarterback Arch Manning.
With Texas preparing for their Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2023 cycle was speaking with the media. He was asked about his future and if he had any intentions of entering the transfer portal this offseason once Texas' run ended in the CFP.
Manning put any and all of that speculation to bed, confirming that he'll be returning to Texas for the 2025 season.
That, in itself, probably isn't the most shocking revelation that the college football world will hear over the coming days and weeks. Manning and his family have long said they plan for him to stay in Austin and develop under Steve Sarkisian. However, as he enters his third season with the program and with 2024 starter Quinn Ewers potentially not going to the NFL Draft, Manning's assertion seems to give a strong indication about the next steps for Ewers and Texas alike.
Arch Manning returning to Texas pushes Quinn Ewers out the door
For starters, the fact that Manning is returning to Texas almost surely means he's the starter for the Longhorns in the 2025. While the plan has always been for him to wait his turn, there would come a point when that would no longer be viable for his future and going into year three with the program would qualify in that capacity. The keys will be handed over and Texas will become Arch Manning's team.
As a result of that, though, that almost surely means that Ewers is going to be out the door. What's interesting is that we don't yet know what "out the door" necessarily means for the veteran signal-caller who spent the last thee seasons with the Longhorns. Coming into the season, the NFL Draft was the likeliest option. But with injury concerns and erratic performance negatively affecting his stock, that's no longer a certainty as Ewers might only be a Day 2 pick at best at this point, even in a weak class.
That doesn't rule out a move to the NFL Draft, to be sure, but it does appear to make a transfer portal move more likely. For some of the faults that Ewers has shown, the thought of getting him as a one-year hired gun would be enticing to just about any would-be contender. He's got the pedigree, the experience, and the goods to lead a talented roster to a national championship.
Such a move to a place like Oregon, a program set to lose Dillon Gabriel, or even a return to Ohio State, set to lose Will Howard, would be mutually beneficial too. Ewers would find himself in a great position to rebuild his draft stock while the progam would get a proven winner with no concerns about experience. That's a win-win — and you could add another win for Texas with Manning taking the reins.
The ripple effects of Arch Manning returning to Texas affect more than just the Longhorns and the young quarterback. Ewers and potentially another CFP contender could also be in line to benefit greatly as Manning sticks around in Austin.