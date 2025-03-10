Are the Steelers really doing this? NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers alternate universe

The first day of the NFL's "legal tampering period" put on a fireworks show for fans and it's still not over. Especially for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who saw backup quarterback Justin Fields agree to a deal with the New York Jets on Monday after the team acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks the night before.

That leaves veteran signal caller Russell Wilson on the depth chart but there's no guarantee he'll still be there by the official start of the new league year on Wednesday. In fact, insiders indicate Pittsburgh will heavily pursue former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers instead.

"If I'm the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers is going to be my starting quarterback, and if I'm Aaron Rodgers, I want to go play for Pittsburgh," ESPN analyst Dan Olrovsky said on Monday.

Steelers fans react to potential reality with Aaron Rodgers as their QB

The latest twist in the NFL QB carousel saga has thrown fans and teams into chaos to start the week. Rodgers was most recently tied to the New York Giants, but now with the reported possibility of him spurning them for Pittsburgh, fans on the internet are having a field day.

"Once you begin to accept it, Aaron Rodgers as the Steelers starting QB isn’t that bad after all," seems to be the message desperate Steelers fans are convincing themselves of online.

"When the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, get ready for Steelers at Jets on MNF in Week 1," one fan wrote on X. "Rodgers will throw 3 touchdowns and the Jets will lose but we can try and pretend otherwise that isn’t going to happen but I’m just accepting my fate now."

Others, not so much.

"I've said it many times and my stance hasn't changed. If the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers as their QB, I will have a hard time watching the games this season," another said. "It's a bad idea for multiple reasons."

But despite the concerns expressed about Rodgers' age and the Jets' poor performances with him under center, pundits in division rivals' cities are fearful of the four-time MVP in black and gold.

"I would totally pay Aaron Rodgers to keep him away from Pittsburgh," 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland's Jonathan Peterlin said. "I don't believe in anything the Steelers do, offensively, but I don't want Aaron Rodgers to go there."

Whether he ends up being a good addition or not, Rodgers is sure to divide folks and cause league-wide debates for the foreseeable future.