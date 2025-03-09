3 Arizona Cardinals free agent targets to reach another level in 2025

Making headway in the always-formidable NFC West has never been easy. Consider what has occurred in this division dating back since 2012. The San Francisco 49ers (3), Seattle Seahawks (2), and Los Angeles Rams (2) have combined to represent the NFC in more than half (7) of the 13 Super Bowls. Each of the four clubs in the division have won at least one division title over that span.

In the case of the Arizona Cardinals, things headed downhill quickly after a strong 7-0 start back in 2021. The team would eventually finish 11-6 and reach the playoffs, but were embarrassed at SoFi Stadium in the first round by the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Rams. The following two years, the club posted consecutive 4-13 campaigns, good for last place in the NFC West.

This past season, the Cardinals once again finished below .500, but there were certainly signs of promise. An 8-9 record was a long way from a combined 8-26 mark from 2022-23. Still, Jonathan Gannon’s team owned a 6-4 record before dropping five of their last seven contests and missing out on the playoffs once again.

The team doesn’t appear to be that far away from postseason contention. They were much-improved against their division rivals (3-3) in 2024 after not winning a game vs. their rivals (0-6) the previous season. It’s a franchise that has not been afraid to plunge head first into free agency. Perhaps these three editions could propel the club out of the NFC West basement, and beyond.

3 additions that could put the Cardinals back in the playoffs

3. G Brandon Scherff

Led by James Conner, as well as elusive quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have run the ball very well these past two seasons under Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. In 2023, only three teams in the league totaled more yards per game on the ground. This past season, Arizona ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game (144.2).

What was encouraging for a team that was much-improved from the previous two seasons was the play of the offensive line. This unit finished 16th in Pro Football Focus’ final 2024 rankings. While that’s in the middle of the pack, it was a significant jump from the previous year (25th).

A former second-round pick of the New York Giants in 2018, guard Will Hernandez has been a steady performer for the Cardinals since joining the team in 2022. He was a 17-game starter in ’23, but this past season was cut short by a knee injury after five games. He’s set to become a free agent, and it will be interesting to see if the team brings him back (which would be his choice).

A five-time Pro Bowler in Washington, guard Brandon Scherff has spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars, and has not missed a game. He would be a nice option if the Cards opt to go in a different direction.

2. DE Josh Sweat

Prior to his arrival in the desert in 2023, Gannon was Nick Sirianni’s defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles the previous two seasons. Thanks to general manager Howie Roseman, the team was always stocked with standout performers on the defensive line.

Defensive end Josh Sweat was a fourth-round pick by the team in 2018. He finally saw significant time as a starter in 2021, Gannon’s first year at the helm of the defense. Sweat wound up enjoying a Pro Bowl campaign with 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks while knocking down four passes. A season later, the former Seminole totaled a career-best 11.0 quarterback traps, and also returned an interception for a touchdown.

During Gannon’s two-year stay in the City of Brotherly Love, Sweat totaled a combined 18.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and a pick-six in 32 regular-season contests. In Philadelphia’s last three playoff runs (2022-24), the seven-year pro has racked up five sacks in nine postseason contests. Sweat has 2.5 of the Birds’ six sacks of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl LIX rout of the Chiefs.

Led by outside linebacker Zaven Collins (5.0), the Cardinals totaled 41 sacks in 2024. However, that didn’t translate into a lot of big plays by the defense. Arizona managed only 17 takeaways in as many games this past season. Sweat could be a difference maker.

1. NT Poona Ford

Gannon’s defense made some strides after a disastrous 2023 in which the club finished 25th in the league in total yards allowed, including dead last in the league vs. the run—allowing 143.2 yards per game on the ground. Only Washington (518) allowed more points than the Cardinals (455), who gave up a whopping 52 offensive touchdowns in 17 outings.

This past season, Gannon’s team was a bit better when it came to slowing down opposing rushing attacks (20th in the NFL). However, allowing teams to run for 126.4 yards per contest isn’t anything to get too excited about. Arizona defenders actually allowed 150-plus yards on the ground in seven games. Nose tackle Roy Lopez played and started in 16 games, and his run-defense grade via Pro Football Focus (45.5) was well below average. He is slated to become a free agent next week.

Well-traveled veteran Poona Ford suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. He spent his first five years in the league with the rival Seahawks (2018-22) before playing for the Bills in ’23. Ford was a 17-game regular-season starter and finished with 39 tackles, three sacks, and one interception while knocking down five passes. Among interior defenders, he is PFF’s third-ranked performer when it comes to playing the run.