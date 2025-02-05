Arizona State 2025 football schedule: Full list of opponents, confirmed dates
By Austen Bundy
Arizona State football was picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 prior to the 2024 season. The Sun Devils defied all expectations, won the conference and earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Their No. 7 season-ending ranking is the highest they've been in the AP poll at that point since 1996-97 (No. 4).
It's hardly been a month since the national championship game but we're already looking forward to August and the next 12 weeks of college football madness. Tuesday, the Big 12 released the schedules for each of its 16 members and ASU fans were eager to see what obstacles their team will face in defending its title.
If the Sun Devils want to go back-to-back, they'll have some tough tests to pass against teams that will be aiming for the gigantic target on their backs.
Arizona State football gets tough but manageable schedule for 2025
About half of ASU's upcoming schedule contains potential make-or-break games. Here's a quick look at some of the most important tests the Sun Devils will have to overcome in 2025.
Week 2 - ASU @ Mississippi State (Sept. 6)
While the Devils easily dispatched the Bulldogs in Tempe last season, they're still an SEC opponent. Playing in Starkville is no easy task and ASU will need to take Mississippi State just as seriously as they did the first time. A stumble early in the year won't be killer but it certainly won't help with an unpredictable Big 12 slate approaching.
Week 5 - TCU @ ASU (Sept. 27)
This will be the first time the two teams will play one another as Big 12 foes. ASU is 2-0 all-time against the Horned Frogs but head coach Sonny Dykes is a formidable opponent for the young Kenny Dillingham. This will be a must-win game early in the year.
Week 8 - Texas Tech @ ASU (Oct. 18)
The Red Raiders were one of just three teams that beat ASU last year and they'll be looking to do it again in their quest to topple the reigning Big 12 champions. The Sun Devils will have this date circled on their calendars as a must-get revenge game. If ASU is undefeated or owns just a single loss by the time this game rolls around, it'll be a marquee matchup in the Big 12.
Week 10 - ASU @ Iowa State (Nov. 1)
A rematch of the Big 12 Championship Game, the entire college football world will be watching this late-season faceoff. The storylines will be immaculate if both teams are still in contention for the conference title by this date. It would be hard to imagine a world where both teams aren't ranked when they meet again, potentially setting up a heavy-hitting primetime matchup.