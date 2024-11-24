Arizona State fans have to put goalposts back up after premature field-storming vs. BYU
By Scott Rogust
With the 2024 college football season nearing its end, teams are trying to find their way into theCollege Football Playoff. The easiest way to do so is to win your respective conference. Well, the Big 12 might as well be a toss-up based on what happened in Week 13.
On Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils were about to secure an upset win over the BYU Cougars. Arizona State tried to kill 58 seconds off the clock to try and end the game. But, there was officially one second for BYU to attempt to win the game.
With the game seemingly over, the goalposts at Mountain America Stadium were taken down by gameday staff as Sun Devils fans stormed the field. But with the game having one second left, the goalposts had to be put back up. Gameday staff received a huge assist from the students.
Arizona State students help gameday staff put goalposts back up after being mistakenly taken down late vs. BYU
BYU had one more shot at getting a win. At their own 49-yard line, Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff attempted a Hail Mary pass for the victory, but the throw to wide receiver Chase Robert fell about two-to-three yads short. That, and the pass fell incomplete. Arizona State had clinched the victory and fans once again stormed the field to celebrate.
With the result final, Arizona State and BYU are both 9-2 on the season. Arizona State can make it into the Big 12 Championship Game if they were to win next week against the Arizona Wildcats. It's that simple. As for BYU, they would need to win their game against Houston and root for an Iowa State Cyclones loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.
Arizona State could be on the verge of making it to the Big 12 Championship Game. If that is the case, fans will fondly look at this win over BYU, who just one week ago was undefeated.