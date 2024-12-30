Arizona State QB's bold CFP mic drop gives Quinn Ewers something else to prove
By Austen Bundy
The 2025 Peach Bowl will serve as host for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between four-seed Arizona State (11-2, Big 12 champion) and five-seed Texas (12-2, SEC runner-up).
Before the game even kicks off on Jan. 1, one player is already displaying his confidence in a bit of a boisterous manner.
Sun Devil quarterback Sam Leavitt, a redshirt freshman transfer from Michigan State, told reporters Monday during media availability that he respects Texas passer Quinn Ewers but he's tired of being underestimated.
"I've watched [Ewers] for a fair amount of time now. I'm just excited for the opportunity," Leavitt said. "People keep counting me out since day one, and I'm gonna go prove why I'm the better quarterback."
Sam Leavitt's Peach Bowl trash talk could ignite a fire under Texas' Quinn Ewers
Despite Texas having a relatively dominant record, how it achieved its 12 victories has been cause for concern among pundits and some fans. Ewers missed some time with injury and his backup, Arch Manning, caused some unintended controversy in who should lead the Longhorns under center.
Leavitt may not be trying to stoke that fire with his comments but it certainly can be interpreted as prime bulletin board material for Ewers and Co. in the Texas locker room.
In 12 games started, Leavitt has racked up 2,663 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns so, his resume this season is nothing to sneeze at. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will need to game plan around his ability to distribute the ball efficiently and figure out how to stop him.
The Longhorns, however, are heavy favorites. They're receiving double-digit points by multiple sportsbooks against the upstart Sun Devils. Leavitt will need to have a career showing in Atlanta to prove his comments right or risk being served a slice of humble peach pie.