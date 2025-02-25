John Calipari's arrival vaulted Arkansas to among the favorites to win the national championship heading into the 2024-25 campaign. The legendary head coach brought a top-10 recruiting class and arguably the strongest group of transfer portal players in the country with him, so expectations were understandably high. Alas, his first season in Fayetteville hasn't gone as planned.

Arkansas failing to live up to the hype this season may be an understatement, considering they're teetering on the edge of mediocrity. They've struggled for consistency, as demonstrated by going undefeated in December before dropping five straight games to start January. The Razorbacks have been one of the worst teams in the SEC, specifically in league play.

Subsequently, Arkansas' hopes of receiving an invitation to this year's NCAA Tournament are in jeopardy. However, based on Joe Lunardi of ESPN's latest Bracketology update, Calipari and the Razorbacks did themselves a massive favor by recently upsetting No. 15 Missouri.

Arkansas bracketology update: John Calipari gives Razorbacks much-needed boost for March

Lundari still lists Arkansas among the "Last Four In" of his projections. Nevertheless, the Hogs have slowly inched their way up the ranks, jumping from a No. 12 seed to a No. 11 seed in one week. It may not sound like much, though it's a notable step forward for Calipari and Co. after taking down the Tigers.

The Hogs caught fire in the second half against Missouri to overcome a seven-point first-half deficit and earn a much-needed 92-85 win. The Tigers were one of the country's hottest squads heading into this matchup, so much so that Dennis Gates has garnered Coach of the Year buzz. And apparently, Arkansas efforts impressed Lunardi enough to merit a slight boost.

Moreover, Arkansas nearly stunned top-ranked Auburn on the road earlier in the week, even leading with three minutes remaining. Ultimately, they fell short in that one, but the Razorbacks are stringing together good performances at the right time.

Giving Auburn a run for their money certainly bodes well for the Hogs. They've also earned ranked wins over Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri this season. Plus, they boast the 42nd-best Basketball Power Index rating (12.0) in college basketball. Overall, the Hogs are compiling a good-enough resume to reach the Big Dance's field of 68.