Arkansas collapse should be all Kansas needs to finally realize the truth about Bill Self

Going into the 2024-25 college basketball season, the Kansas Jayhawks, as usual, had high expectations. They started the season at No. 1 in the nation. The first seven games went as expected, going 7-0 and knocking off household programs like North Carolina, Duke and Michigan State. As the season went on, things went south.

Kansas found themselves out of the Top 25 and was only good enough for a No. 7 seed in this year's March Madness pool. While most programs would be satisfied with just getting a bid to the big dance, this was a letdown for Kansas. Their struggles continued first round against John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks resulting in a first-round exit from the NCAA tournament. This collapse should expose the truth about head coach Bill Self.

Kansas' first round exit adds to Bill Self's tournamnet underachievement

Having high expectations for his team is nothing new for Bill Self. That mentality is what has allowed him to rack up over 1,000 wins in his coaching career. However, not living up to those high expectations when they matter most is also nothing new.

Matt Norlander, writer for CBS Sports reminds us that Kansas has been the preseason No. 1 team in the country on five separate occasions (including this season). In those five seasons, Kansas has never made it to the Sweet 16.

We can't deny the fact that Kansas has most certainly had years where they have been successful in March under Bill Self. The Jayhawks have won two national titles under Self (2008 and 2022). The oddity of Self's career is the fact that he struggles the most in March with the teams that were the highest rated back in November.

On Thursday, Kansas and Arkansas played a tight game from start to finish which saw John Calipari's squad come out victorious with a final score of 79-72. On paper, Kansas should have walked into the second round but the lack of adjustments made by Self pushed the Jayhawks out of the door.

Kansas led in almost all big statistical categories (3-point percentage, rebounds and assists). The difference in the game comes down to the fact that Kansas committed 16 turnovers and allowed 34 points in the paint to go along with Arkansas getting 17 points from the charity stripe. It feels like some in-game adjustments could have turned these numbers around a little bit and could have made up the difference in a seven-point loss.

Bill Self is a great coach and will go down as one of the best in college basketball history. However, the truth is the truth. Upsets happen from time to time but not making the Sweet 16 the five times you are preseason No. 1 should raise some eyebrows.