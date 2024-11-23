Arkansas is paying how much to play Louisiana Tech? Cost of Week 13 buy game
By Austen Bundy
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) are not in the hunt for the SEC title nor the College Football Playoff. But the team will be playing a non-conference game in November that would've helped if they were.
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-6) will travel 357 miles up to Fayetteville to take on an SEC school. That's not an easy task to take on but both FBS teams are relatively evenly matched so things could get interesting.
But in the case that Arkansas does the typical SEC thing and destroys Louisiana Tech, the Conference USA side will be handsomely reimbursed for their troubles.
Arkansas is paying Louisiana Tech $1.65 million in one of the highest-paid buy games in the SEC this season. With that big of a check being cut, the university will be expecting just as big a win.
Arkansas' buy game could put Sam Pittman's job at risk with a loss
The Razorbacks need one more win to become bowl eligible, something head coach Sam Pittman failed to do in 2023. If Louisiana Tech were to deny Arkansas its sixth win of the year, Pittman will have to worry about a lot more than just a couple billboards on the highway in Fayetteville.
Losing to a Group of Five school is embarrassing enough for an SEC program but it would be even worse if Arkansas couldn't find a way to beat Louisiana Tech and then fall to a tough Missouri team in the final week of the season.
That could spell the end of Pittman's tenure with the program, especially if the Bulldogs were permitted to skedaddle out of town with $1.65 million of the school's money and the victory. But then again, with how badly the fanbase seems to want Pittman gone, a loss in Week 13 could be exactly what they're rooting for.