Army-Navy ticket prices: Cheapest and most expensive tickets to attend
Few atmospheres in college football compare to what the Army-Navy Game provides. That's, of course, saying something when you're talking about a sport known for the tremendous home-field advantages throughout the country. But when the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen face off in the final regular-season game of every year, it's on a different level.
You can always feel the electricity in the crowd when it comes to the Army-Navy Game. The fans and cadets in attendance are full of energy and the stadium, even with a rotating neutral site, is always packed to the brim.
The packed stadiums that everyone can feel even watching at home, however, lead to a simple question: How much would it cost to go to the Army-Navy Game? That's certainly a bucket-list experience for any college football fan. But if you're curious as to what the ticket prices look like, here's a bit of insight into how much it would cost to go to the 2024 Army-Navy Game.
Army-Navy Game ticket prices for the 2024 meeting in Landover, MD
Just hours before kickoff of the Army-Navy Game, tickets are sold out on the primary markets. However, the resell market still has tickets with the cheapest price, an end zone view of the game, coming in on StubHub at $185. Meanwhile, the most expensive tickets still available on secondary markets at StubHub is a whopping $1,581, though the best seats in relation to most expensive tickets are $1,329 in Section 125, Row 13.
With the game being sold out and looking on the secondary market, though, one thing that's clear is that tickets to the Army-Navy Game are an extremely hot commodity. There aren't more than a few dozen batches of tickets available on StubHub with widely varrying prices, a far cry from what you see when it comes to tickets being resold for most college football games.
It's also worth noting that the cost for these tickets goes up astronomically on the secondary market. The initial cost of tickets, per Army Football's ticketing website, was just $150 for Priority Seating options and then just $220 for Club Seating options. So there's quite a mark up with the average resell tickets coming in at about $300-400.
As for Army and Navy students, there are plenty in attendance from each university's student ticket allotment. It's worth noting, though, that freshman at each school are "strongly encouraged" and nearly required to attend the game and take part in the vast traditions.
Future locations for the Army-Navy Game
Talking about ticket prices, though, it's always worth noting where the game is being played. The 2024 matchup being right outside of Washington, DC plays a role in that but let's also take a look at where the Army-Navy Game will be played in the future.
Year
Army-Navy Game Location
2025
M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD
2026
MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
2027
Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA
Given the vast populations around Baltimore and the greater DMV area in addition to those in New York City and Philadelphia, as well as the surrounding areas there, it's likely that we'll see secondary ticket markets in future years for the Army-Navy Game skyrocket even more in price. Competition for those tickets always has a way of doing that, especially with the game selling out essentially every single year.