Aroldis Chapman raises complicated Red Sox feelings giving bullpen something it’s missed

Craig Breslow earned universal praise with several marquee additions to the Boston Red Sox roster this offseason. He traded for — and eventually extended — Garrett Crochet. He lured Alex Bregman to Beantown despite significant interest elsewhere. And, in a less lauded, but perhaps equally impressive move, he inked Aroldis Chapman to a one-year contract to work out of the pen.

The Chapman signing was initially met with skepticism. The hard-throwing southpaw has been a source of controversy and consternation over the years. And, frankly, his production has not been great of late. He spent the 2024 campaign in Pittsburgh, where he logged a 3.79 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, coughing up 39 walks in 61.2 innings. That put him in the first percentile for walk rate, a grim reality.

Expectations were muted for Chapman in Boston as a result. He's 37, clearly on the downswing of an impressive career. And yet, the early results have been absolutely electric. Even at his ripe old age, Chapman throws absolute gas. He set a Red Sox record last night, touching 102 MPH on the gun against the Toronto Blue Jays, despite quite frigid temperatures.

102 MPH strikeout for Aroldis Chapman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8H2o5ePT7y — NESN (@NESN) April 10, 2025

Chapman has 4.2 scoreless innings across five appearances for the Red Sox so far, logging six strikeouts and allowing just two hits. It's a small sample size, but it feels like Chapman has supplied the shot in the arm this Red Sox bullpen so desperately needed.

Red Sox finally have bullpen power option with Aroldis Chapman pitching lights out

It has not been a perfect start for the Red Sox, who sit third in the brutal AL East at 6-7. But all the signs are positive. Kristian Campbell is locked and loaded. Bregman has been one of the AL's most dynamic hitters out of the gate. After an early slump, Rafael Devers is starting to swing the bat like a $330 million All-Star.

The Red Sox are just waiting for the pitching staff to catch up. Lucas Giolito is progressing in his return from a hamstring injury. Walker Buehler looks shaky, but it's early. Garrett Crochet, more appropriately, has performed like a bonafide ace. The Red Sox have their fireballing No. 1 starter and their fireballing closer — two unhittable, blunt force weapons capable of overwhelming lineups. The rest of the bullpen, on average, appears capable of carrying water until Chapman closes games.

Both Toronto and New York figure to remain competitive all season. The O's won't stick below .500 forever. But, on paper, one could credibly argue that Boston is the best team. The most probable threat to not only win the division, but to represent the AL in the World Series.

We have a long way to go before such statements can be delivered as fact, but the Red Sox are on a promising track. Chapman is a big reason why. Boston's bullpen has struggled to close out games in recent years. The Red Sox needed a shutdown closer. Chapman will probably come back down to earth eventually, but it's not like we haven't seen this stuff before. When he's locked in, the talented lefty can out-pitch the very best in baseball.

Boston fans hope this is just the beginning of a renaissance season for Chapman.