Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. Inter Milan?
Arsenal's poor run of form continued as their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last weekend was followed by a defeat by the same scoreline against Inter Milan in the Champions League last night.
The result leaves the Gunners 12th in the Champions League and just two points off the top eight. However, their title hopes for the Premier League look to be in tatters as they are seven points behind the leaders Liverpool.
Arsenal–Inter Milan Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
David Raya (GK): 6
Raya was not called into action that much. However, he was sent the wrong way by Hakan Calhanoglu who slotted his penalty into the back of the Arsenal net to win the game.
Ben White (RB): 6
Average performance and was not very effective going forward.
William Saliba (CB): 7
Dealt with Inter's attacks well and helped keep Lautaro Martinez quiet.
Gabriel (CB): 7
Prevented Martinez from making his mark on the game. Gabriel also came close to scoring from a corner which was taken by Bukayo Saka.
Jurrien Timber (RB): 7
The right-footed defender had to fill in at left-back again for the Gunners. Timber put in a good shift against Denzel Dumfries.
Midfielders
Bukayo Saka (RM): 6
Saka saw an effort comfortably saved by Yann Sommer in the first half. The England man was effective from set-pieces but was not as influential as he usually is in games.
Thomas Partey (CM): 6
He was sloppy in possession early on but grew into the game. Partey did miss Declan Rice - who was injured - next to him in midfield.
Mikel Merino (CM): 5
Did not have the best of games but was unlucky to give away the penalty which was a harsh handball call by the referee. He was taken off at halftime for Gabriel Jesus.
Gabriel Martinelli (LM): 7
He was one of Arsenal's best players going forward, as he put in some excellent crosses. Martinelli fitted in well in the slightly deeper left-midfield role.
Forwards
Kai Havertz (CF): 6
Passed the ball about well but did not ever look threatening enough to get on the scoresheet. Came off for Arsenal's returning captain Matin Odegaard in added time.
Leandro Trossard (CF): 5
Not the best performance from Trossard, as rumors of a move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad are not going away. The Belgian was taken off for Ethan Nwaneri who fired a shot wide late on.
Substitutes
- Gabriel Jesus, 6/10
- Oleksandr Zinchenko, N/A
- Ethan Nwaneri, N/A
- Martin Odegaard, N/A