Arsenal plot the most ambitious transfer move of Mikel Arteta era
Mikel Arteta knows his Arsenal squad needs to make additions in January if they're going to get back into the Premier League title race. That's why they are targeting Nico Williams in a move that could drastically reshape the race for the league title.
Credit the Gunners for plotting the most ambitious move of Arteta's tenure in charge of the club. Scores of European clubs would like to add the dynamic Athletic Club winger to their ranks. Arsenal are not the only club willing to pay his 58 million pound release clause.
It does seem that Arsenal are one of a smaller number of clubs that are willing and able to potentially meet Williams' contract demands. He's not been in any hurry to leave Athletic before the expiration of his current contract. The reason he's rebuffed offers from other clubs up until this point is that he's looking for a massive wage packet in exchange to make a move away from his current club.
Arsenal get ambitious with Nico Williams transfer pursuit
If the Gunners are going to sign Williams they might need to make him their top earner. Such a decision would have ripple effects throughout Arteta's squad. Several senior players would immediately look to renegotiate their deals to achieve wage parity with the new arrival.
On the pitch, Williams is a clean fit for Arsenal. He would give Arteta's squad a big boost after the injury of fellow winger Bukayo Saka. Wiliams should be able to defeat the likes of Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling for the starting spot on the right wing opposite Gabriel Martinelli.
Time will tell if Arsenal are able to seal the deal on this sensational transfer but it's a real signal of intent by the club to further back their manager en route to what they hope can be a legitimate run at the Premier League title. Fans of the club should be encouraged by the potential outcome of their January transfer window.