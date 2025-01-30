Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Mason Auman
In a Premier League title race with characteristically razor-thin margins, no team with eyes for the top prize can afford to drop many points in what remains of the season. In particular, Arsenal need to be regularly collecting 3 points week in and week out if they want to keep pressure on Liverpool — any loss now would give a surely insurmountable numeric advantage to the red men of Merseyside.
Say what you will about Manchester City's deflated visage — they will be charging into London with a fury. Narratives surrounding Pep and Arteta's master-protegee dynamic will abound, but the more interesting battle will be on the pitch, where a reinforced City side take on an Arsenal that continues to rely on the heroics of center backs and young guns to put the ball in the net.
Arsenal's last outing, against Wolves, was another frustrating display of scoring impotence with a big exception — this time in the form of a Riccardo Calafiori follow-up which saw the ball skitter into the far corner of the goal. Both teams, at that point, were playing with 10 men — Wolves' João Gomes having been sent off in the 70th minute after Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly received a controversial red card of his own. The latter's subsequent suspension was placed under review and abbreviated after it was deemed too serious a punishment for Lewis-Skelly's cynical but not necessarily straight-red offense.
Can Manchester City still make a late charge for the title?
Based on how they've played to this point, no. But they are more than capable of spoiling things for Arsenal — something they will relish.
City's primary problem this season, exacerbated by a veritable injury crisis, is a consistent weakness in defense. Even in their midweek Champions League match against Club Brugge, they conceded first before eventually putting three past the Belgian side's keeper to secure the victory (and save themselves from being eliminated).
Because Arsenal have been notably wasteful at the business end of the pitch, City's defensive fissures may not make an appearance on Sunday. Instead, shiny new attacking weapon Omar Marmoush — the high-flying Egyptian recently acquired from Frankfurt — could announce himself in the Premier League with an unanswered goal (or two).
In that sense, Sunday is a great chance for City to find new life through its recent squad refresh.
Arsenal vs. Manchester City news, predicted lineup and score
Arsenal haven't added any names to their list of infirmed players, but defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out until next month. Moreover, Bukayo Saka continues to rehabilitate with an expected return in April. Gabriel Jesus — who was just beginning a long-awaited revival of form — is out for the remainder of the season with a devastating knee injury.
For Manchester City, Oscar Bobb is nearing his return. But all of Nathan Aké, Ruben Dias, and Jeremy Doku remain unavailable.
Arsenal predicted line up: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Ødegaard, Partey, Rice, Martinelli, Sterling, Trossard
Manchester City predicted line up: Ederson, Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Silva, Kovacic, de Bruyne, Foden, Haaland, Marmoush
Predicted Score: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City
How to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Location: Emirates Stadium — London, England
- Watch: Peacock
