Arthur Smith's comments proves why Steelers will always take Justin Fields over Russell Wilson
By Lior Lampert
As of this writing, "all indications" suggest Justin Fields will remain under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers for at least one more week. However, recent reporting leads us to believe Russell Wilson may reclaim his spot atop the depth chart in short order now that he's healthy.
During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, NFL insider Adam Schefter stated that Wilson is "lurking." After jumping out to a 3-0 start, the Steelers have lost consecutive games, putting Fields' job security in question. Suddenly, there seems to be a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh.
Amid the uncertainty, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith addressed the media on Thursday and spoke fondly of Fields. But for those reading between the lines, his praise of the ex-Chicago Bear sounded like a simultaneous dig at Wilson.
Arthur Smith's comment proves Steelers will always prefer Justin Fields over Russell Wilson
Smith lauded Fields for steering clear of "drama" and staying true to himself. The former assumes these traits contributed to the latter being so "endearing" to his Bears teammates. Frankly, Wilson is the polar opposite of those things, telling us all we need to know about the play-caller's stance on the positional battle.
Naturally, as a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, Wilson brings a certain aura with him. He's enjoyed a highly successful career (for the most part), achieving celebrity status and becoming a household name/brand in himself. Nonetheless, the veteran gunslinger has embodied his public perception as a corny individual with cringe-worthy quotes like the "Let's Ride" movement.
Moreover, being married to one of the more prominent musicians in the world has only heightened Wilson's fame. No offense to him, but the external, non-football-related context attracts unwanted attention. Given his efforts on the gridiron have regressed tremendously over the year, the spotlight has become a tougher obstacle to hurdle.
Ultimately, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has the final say regarding the Fields/Wilson debate -- not Smith. The Pittsburgh sideline general pronounced that "a door is ajar" for a quarterback change, meaning this situation is fluid and bears watching.
Furthermore, Smith has "really enjoyed working with" Fields and commended the signal-caller for his work ethic and "old school" demeanor. Whether their partnership extends beyond Week 6 remains unclear, but that's ostensibly the preference.