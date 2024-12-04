As Bo Nix shines, who really won the Broncos-Russell Wilson breakup?
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos inevitable divorce paved the way for the now budding relationship the Broncos and Nix now share. Things are going so steady that after just one year, Nix has the Broncos in contention for the playoffs, something Wilson never accomplished.
Nix may be surprising a lot of people how quickly he’s succeeding with Sean Payton this season but don’t let his success distract you from the failed marriage the Broncos are still paying for. Because how ironic would it be if Wilson led the Steelers to the playoffs in year one.
It would be even funnier if they met in the playoffs and Wilson knocked the Broncos out. Or worse, stole a playoff spot from them.
Denver paying for Russell Wilson to let the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs will come back to haunt them
The ghost of Wilson still roams Empower Field at Mile High. Well at least to collect his weekly check anyway. Because when the Broncos were so fed up with Wilson that they ate the cap space and released him, it came with a hefty price tag.
Denver is paying Wilson $39 million this season and he’s earning every penny of it. He’s arguably more valuable this season than he was any season in Denver. The only problem is Denver doesn’t get to reap the benefits.
This season, Wilson is 5-1 as a starter with the Steelers, thrown for 1,656 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos had to literally pay Russell Wilson to leave them and now he’s playing better than he ever did with his former team.
That said, Nix is putting together a phenomenal rookie season, considering he wasn't predicted to be this strong his first season. He's thrown 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has jus three interceptions over the last seven games.
Even if it was costly to move on from Wilson, at least Nix is playing well. It would be so miuch worse for the Broncos if he continued to struggle like he did to start the year.
The only way Denver can get over this ugly divorce is by beating them in the playoffs. Otherwise they’ll always be reminded Wilson hustled them. Even if Nix manages to win rookie of the year and go on a deep playoff run.