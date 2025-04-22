As hard as they try, the Athletics can't leave Oakland behind

The Athletics aren't off to the best of starts in Sacramento, despite some decent play on the field itself. Sutter Health Park, the A's new stadium which typically is the home to a Minor-League baseball team, cannot handle the media capacity and struggles to sell out every homestand. It is a PR nightmare for any team to go through, yet John Fisher is more than willing to swallow his pride if only to rake in those Vegas dollars — and the gambling partnerships that are sure to come with them when the A's move to the middle of the desert.

In last week's series against the Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports California's Dallas Braden — a former Oakland pitcher himself — gave the team's former home a shoutout, as well as fan group Last Dive Bar. LDB supported the Athletics' players in Oakland until the very end, focusing much of their ire on Fisher and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for allowing such a move in the first place.

“Last time he saw [the A’s], the only time he saw them: back at THE LAST DIVE BAR, in OAKLAND.”



A couple of supposedly banned words and phrases thrown out early during the A’s and White Sox game. 👀#Athleticspic.twitter.com/mftZCzG8Ne — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) April 16, 2025

"Dallas (Braden) has always been a man of the people," Last Dive Bar's Bryan Johansen told FanSided. "The love we have for him goes beyond expression. He’s had a good way of sending subtle messages to the fans to let everyone know what’s within his heart."

Athletics dysfunction has followed them to Sacramento

It was wishful thinking on the part of Fisher that the team's dysfunction and drama would be left behind in Oakland. If anything, the smaller crowds and stadium issues have only grown in Sacramento, through no fault of the town itself. The A's rushed out of town to an interim home, and a city that was not ready for their arrival.

The A's spent millions to renovate Sutter Health Park, but the team clubhouses, park facilities and even media capacity have been a problem thus far. Just over a week ago, a golf cart broke down while taking an injured player off the field. Johansen had strong words aimed specifically at Fisher, and he pointed to a common theme between the Oakland A's and Sacramento A's:

"It comes as no surprise with this executive front office," Johansen said, slamming Fisher in the process.

"We can’t tell you how many current and former FO employees and staff expressed to us how dysfunctional this move has been. But the dysfunction existed prior to the move as well with many lower FO members voicing frustrations with this Executive team. MLB made a huge mistake in thinking John Fisher would be the one to usher baseball into the entertainment capital of the world,"

It is true that MLB is relying on a questionable source to expand the league to Vegas. While anyone can grasp why the league would want to move to the gambling capital of the world in the first place, to do so takes a measured approach. Fisher doesn't have that.

"He’s the worst owner in sports and the only thing he’s been successful at is running a once proud and historic franchise into the ground," Johansen continued. "He’s proven in Oakland and now in West Sac that he couldn’t care less about the fans or how is team is portrayed. And some people think Vegas will be different."

The A's brand remained in Oakland

Perhaps it'll change when the Athletics finally move to Vegas in the year X (your guess is as good as mine), but the divorce between the team and city was so ugly that it is tough for Fisher to live down. For now, the team's brand belongs to Oakland, as hard as they may try to avoid such things. The A's broadcast has, for the most part, avoided any Oakland mentions. National broadcasts are sure to do the same. Sacramento is a great sports city and deserves better than Oakland's leftovers. I can say the same about Las Vegas. Fisher does not care; we ought to know that by now.

"Would hate to quote Rob Manfred, but in 2016 he said it best … It would be a mistake,' Johansen said.

"All season long last year numerous opposing teams' broadcasts spoke out against this move. We heard them express confusion and say things like, 'This makes no sense.' Well. early on in this season we see that coming to fruition. John Fisher and his executive team have been so detached from not only their previous fanbase but also the essence of the Oakland A’s and all that made that franchise special. To think they would know how to navigate this transition is providing them too much credit."

Braden's Last Dive Bar mention will not be the last Oakland reference over the next few seasons. As long as the Athletics don't have a new home — and as long as the Vegas A's stadium plans sound ... farfetched at best — baseball fans will question why the move happened in the first place.

Sadly, Oakland itself is left in the rear-view mirror either way.