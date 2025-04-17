Ashton Jeanty's pre-NFL Draft plea hurts the Cowboys chances

Ashton Jeanty made one last pitch to sell his own draft stock on Wednesday night, telling NFL teams they ought to "draft the guy they can't tackle" in a simple, yet frankly important comment just a week before the draft.

The Dallas Cowboys have long been linked to Jeanty, as they need a running back in Brian Schottenheimer's offense. Rico Dowdle and Co. aren't going to cut it without some help. However, in such a deep running back class, it's fair to question whether the Cowboys No. 12 overall selection is best used on a rusher when they could fill other needs and select their bellcow later. There's also the possibility that Jeanty goes in the top-10 to running back-needy teams like the Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

Ashton Jeanty's statement won't help his cause with Cowboys fans

Jeanty hasn't hidden from the fact that he'd love to play for the Cowboys in Jerryworld. That is typically music to Dallas' ears, but Cowboys fans should be relieved if Jerry Jones removes emotion from the draft process this time around – though I wouldn't put money on it.

Here is Jeanty's letter in its entirety from our friends over at The Players Tribune: "I’ve taken the long way. I’m done with that way. If you pick me, it’s simple: I’m coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did. I’m coming to win, big, soon. It’s TACKLE football… you know what I’m saying? I’d draft the guy they can’t tackle."

That sounds lovely. However, if Jeanty were so interested in endearing himself to Cowboys fans, then why did he mention the Super Bowl champion Eagles and Saquon Barkley?

Why did Ashton Jeanty mention Saquon Barkley and the Eagles?

Surely we all understand Jeanty's point in doing so – he is happy to carry the load, and wants to be a generational back like Barkley. He is not affiliating himself with the Eagles. Yet, the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry goes back a long way, and any mention of Dallas' biggest rival just days before the draft could rub Jones – one of the most unpredictable owners in the sport – the wrong way.

Not to mention, Jeanty is trending in the right direction. While running back is an undervalued position, the Boise State product could very well be a generational player. His pre-draft comments only add to the hype.

Most mocks have Jeanty going off the board prior to the Cowboys selection anyway, so the decision may be out of their hands by then. If Jeanty is selected by the Bears or Raiders – or via a trade into the top-10 – expect Dallas to at least consider another running back option in Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina.