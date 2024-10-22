Ashton Jeanty’s best opportunity to run away and hide with the Heisman Trophy is now
By Quinn Everts
Now might be the time to strike for Heisman favorite Ashton Jeanty. With a massive game approaching this weekend against fellow Mountain West power UNLV, the Boise State superstar running back will have plenty of eyes on him as he tries to solidify his case for the Heisman trophy. It also doesn't hurt that one of Jeanty's main competitors may be hampered by an injury right now.
For the season, Jeanty has rushed for 1,248 yards, 17 touchdowns and is averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He's a walking first down and every time he touches the ball, it feels like he's going to take it to the house (because he kind of does.) He's spearheaded a 6-1 start for Boise State with his nearly unprecedented start, and the Broncos resume looks even stronger when you remember that sole loss came by three points to the now-top ranked Oregon Ducks.
Travis Hunter might be slowed by a shoulder injury
One of Jeanty's main competitors for the Heisman, two-way Colorado superstar Travis Hunter, missed the second half of Colorado's game against Arizona last weekend with a shoulder injury. If that injury keeps him out of Colorado's game against Cincinnati this weekend, he'll fall behind Jeanty in the power rankings. Even if Hunter can only play one side of the ball for Colorado, he'll still lose some ground, as his dominance as both a wide receiver and cornerback is what makes him such a thrilling player.
Jeanty gave props to Hunter this week, saying that Hunter is "doing some stuff we ain't never seen nobody do," after Hunter claimed that he should be the Heisman frontrunner. Jeanty did also say that if he can "...Break a record that’s been around for 36 years, I feel like you can’t really compete with that." He's not wrong!
Jeanty and Cam Ward are neck and neck for top Heisman contender
Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Jeanty are currently tied in the Heisman odds at +200 each, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If either one of them has an off game, the other will likely leapfrog in the race, but so far neither has had an off night. Cam Ward hasn't thrown for under 300 yards in a game this season and Miami is 7-0 behind his brilliance. With Florida State up next on the schedule, Ward also has a prime opportunity for a big game, but looking shaky in a primetime ESPN game against a bad opponent would hurt his Heisman case considerably.
As it stands, the Heisman race is basically a "who blinks first" competition and all three guys at the top have been staring at each other for many weeks in a row.