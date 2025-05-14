Ashton Jeanty’s debut will be even sweeter than Raiders fans hoped

Ashton Jeanty's NFL debut didn't need any extra hype. Las Vegas Raiders fans have already broken the excitement scale to watch the former Boise State running back take the backfield for the first time in silver and black.

But it got some extra hype anyway, as it appears the Raiders regular season opener will be against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. A game between two up-and-coming AFC teams is already an intriguing watch, and Jeanty will square up with fellow rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who will man the Pats backfield.

New England took Henderson with the No. 38 pick in the draft, which is still a pretty valuable pick, and taking a back there is big vote of confidence in his ability to lead a backfield. Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick, was one of just two running backs taken in the first round last month.

I don't want to call this a "revenge" game for Jeanty against the Patriots because New England picking Will Campbell in the first round will quickly prove to be a great pick long-term. With that being said... the Patriots did pass on Jeanty in the first round after it seemed like they were interested, and I'm willing to guess that Jeanty hasn't forgotten about that.

Henderson is a heck of a prospect, too — but Jeanty having a chance to show New England, and the NFL at large, why he stood alone as the draft's top back, is another level of juice for his debut.

Raiders new core will be on display in Week 1

Jeanty will stand behind the Raiders other big offseason addition, quarterback Geno Smith. A completely remade backfield and a new head coach in Pete Carroll gives fans more hope for this team than they've had in... how long? 20 years? That one 12-4 year in 2016 was cool but felt like a one-off even at the time. Hopefully, this is a little more sustainable.

A second-year quarterback, new running back and new head coach in New England turn what would have been a gross matchup a few years ago into one of the more noteworthy games of the NFL's opening weekend.