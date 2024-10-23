2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ashton Jeanty
Right now, Ashton Jeanty is arguably the most dynamic and well-rounded running back in the nation, possibly across all levels of football. His elite contact balance sets him apart in his game, making it difficult for opposing defenders to bring him down. His play style is reminiscent of DeAngelo Williams.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound, low center of gravity back was rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and a 3-star recruit by ESPN coming out of high school. Currently, he's been playing like a 5-star prospect. He committed to Boise State over California, Kansas and more.
Jeanty is expected to be a first-round pick, and the Dallas Cowboys may be one of the interested teams. Overall, Jeanty is adept at moving fluidly and demonstrates the ability to excel in both zone and gap schemes. If he continues his dominance, he will be the first running back selected and a potential top-15 pick.
Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft Bio:
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
5-Foot-9
Weight:
215
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Dec. 2, 2003
Position:
Running Back
Style:
Workhorse
Projected Draft Range:
Top 20
Grade:
Top 5
Strengths:
Ashton Jeanty displays very good post-snap vision to read first- and second-level defenders on zone and gap runs, showcasing his mental processing, and patience to follow the lead blocker. Good lateral agility, change of direction, and burst allow him to elude tacklers or break tackles in the backfield against early penetration. His vision enables him to find a crease and gain positive yardage.
Jeanty's elite contact balance, lower body strength, and leg drive enable him to power through in short-yardage situations and consistently break tackles at all levels of the field. His good burst and acceleration allow him to quickly separate from the first and second levels, allowing him to explode through the gaps. Multi-cut ability with good footwork and short-area quickness.
Improved and strong pass-blocking ability results from his physical toughness and his ability to step up and take on blitzing defenders. He demonstrates solid recognition and mental toughness in identifying blitzes from any gap, working inside out, and quickly identifying his blocking assignment. With good footwork and pad level, as well as good hand placement, he is able to control blitzing defenders and set his anchor with lower body strength to protect the quarterback.
Weaknesses:
There aren't many weaknesses in his game, but some areas for improvement include maintaining a lower pad level when running north and south. He lacks a pass-catcher, as he will need to add to his receiving repertoire and route tree.
Summary:
Overall, Jeanty is a workhorse back who can succeed on all three downs with refinement in his receiving game. His elite balance, explosiveness, and vision make him well-suited for the NFL. His ability to create against early penetration or past the line of scrimmage is impressive. He's well suited for multiple schemes, including inside and outside zone and pin-pull gap schemes. Jeanty is a future franchise and star running back who will become the bell cow for a long time at the next level.
