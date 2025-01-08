Ashton Jeany's expected NFL Draft decision caps off one of greatest CFB seasons ever
By John Buhler
We knew that Ashton Jeanty was an incredible running back for the Boise State Broncos heading into this past college football season, but we had no idea the type of year he would have. He guided the Broncos to back-to-back Mountain West Championships, as well as their first-ever trip into the College Football Playoff. They earned the No. 3 seed before losing to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Jeanty won the Doak Walker and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Colorado's Mr. Everything Travis Hunter. There were few players as consistently electrifying as Jeanty was this past season. He may have competed at the Group of Five level, but he showed us all that he is ready for an even bigger and brighter stage. Jeanty decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on Tuesday evening this week.
Overall, Jeanty projects as a top-12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team everybody seems to have him connected to would be the Dallas Cowboys picking with that selection. He could go as the Chicago Bears two picks earlier at No. 10. There is also a chance the Cowboys pass on him and Jeanty ends up going to a team currently in the NFL playoffs, one such as the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here is Jeanty's official message put out on social media about his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.
My two favorite things about Jeanty's game entering the NFL is his explosiveness and durability.
While I do not know if he has the workhorse in him like Derrick Henry clearly does or Adrian Peterson had for years in their illustrious primes, but Jeanty kind of reminds me of that. If we want to forecast the type of company he could keep going forward, he is on the shortlist of the next generation's star running backs the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson. What if he is the next Saquon Barkley?
The other thing I really like about Jeanty is he is the kind of running back that could work seemingly anywhere. He could go to a massive brand in dire need of a bell-cow back like Dallas or Pittsburgh, or he could go to a team that is a bit more anonymous like Jacksonville or Tennessee in dire need of some juice. Better yet, what he went just before the Cowboys are picking to the San Francisco 49ers?
In short, Jeanty is the type of running back that will put butts in seats. It has been a long time since we have seen a Group of Five player captivate us as much as Jeanty did week in and week out at Boise State. While he does enter the 2025 NFL Draft facing some unrealistic pressure, he largely carried Boise State to the playoffs. Yes, Maddux Madsen got better as the year went along, but still!
In a quarterback-driven sport, Jeanty is proof that running backs still matter when it comes winning.