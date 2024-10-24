Fansided

Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction

Aston Villa plays Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend. Get the latest team news, projected lineups and match predictions.

By Robert Wheeler

Aston Villa is remarkably top of the Champions League, having won three out of three games and have a better goal difference than Liverpool. Unai Emery's side is also fourth in the Premier League. They need to keep getting results to ensure that they qualify for the Champions League again next season.

Jhon Duran or Ollie Watkins?

Ollie Watkins is Villa's first-choice striker and has scored five goals with three assists in 11 games this season. Jhon Duran has been used as a super-sub but did start their game this week against Bologna. However, he was furious to have had to be taken off for Watkins after he just found the back of the net.

Duran has managed seven goals but with no assists in 12 games this campaign. The Colombian has also been recently linked with top clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona. However, Emery will likely continue with starting Watkins for this weekend's Premier League tie.

Bournemouth are on a high

Bournemouth produced a shock last Saturday in the Premier League as they beat Arsenal 2-0. The Gunners defender William Saliba got sent off before goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert secured the three points for the Cherries.

Andoni Iraola's team have been inconsistent this season in the Premier League, with a record of three wins, two draws and three defeats. However, they will be looking to produce another upset this Saturday.

Team news and predicted lineups

Despite Duran scoring this week in the Champions League, Emery will likely continue to start Watkins for Premier League games.

Aston Villa predicted lineup: Martinez, Maatsen, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Barkley, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins

Christie and Kluivert could start this weekend after coming off the bench to score against Arsenal.

Bournemouth predicted lineup: Arrizabalaga, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Scott, Cook, Kluivert, Christie, Ouattara, Evanilson

Historical context and prediction

Last season, Villa drew 2-2 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. However, they beat the Cherries 3-1 at Villa Park. Emery's side have home advantage this weekend, so they should win 2-0.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth

Aston Villa play Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26. The match will be televised on USA Network, Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).

