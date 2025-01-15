Astros should feel betrayed if latest Alex Bregman free agency rumor is true
By Austin Owens
At this point in the MLB offseason, the majority of big name free agents are off the board but a few household names still remain. Third baseman Alex Bregman seems to be a hot topic in the free agent world at the moment.
Bregman has spent all nine of his big league seasons so far with the Houston Astros where his contributions have helped the franchise capture two World Series titles. The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets have all been linked to Bregman rumors. Earlier this winter, Bregman was seeking a long-term $200 million contract and declined an offer to stay in Houston that was for six years and $156 million. As we get closer to the 2025 season, his parameters may have changed, which would be a slap in the face to the Astros.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Will Alex Bregman settling for a short-term deal?
It appears that a new team has emerged as a potential landing spot for Alex Bregman: the Chicago Cubs. However, this is only if Bregman is willing to consider signing a short-term deal. Even after declining a generous offer to stay in Houston, this is actually more likely than you’d think.
With other free agents like Jack Flaherty and Anthony Santander now open to short-term deals that have high average annual values (report via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic), it is very likely that Bregman will follow suit.
Bregman, who is 31 years old, would be more appealing to several teams on a shorter contract. He is coming off a season where he hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs. Bregman would be a great fit for someone like the Cubs who went 83-79 a season ago and missed the playoffs by six games.