Astros could give Alex Bregman food for thought with increased offer
In a new report, after the Houston Astros claimed to have "lost" Alex Bregman this winter, the team remains very much in the mix with an increased offer.
The question had been if the Astros still had their six-year, $156 million deal on the table. If this is an increased offer, then it appears not only is the answer yes, but that Houston has just been playing hardball all along and never had any intention of losing Bregman.
Interestingly, when mentioning suitors, MLB Trade Rumors fail to mention the Cubs, who have been viewed as the favorite for the last few days. Bob Nightengale reported early Thursday that Bregman was still looking for something in the neighborhood of six or seven years. If that carries more weight than just leverage from Scott Boras, then the teams offering shorter deals, the Cubs and Red Sox, shouldn't be considered serious suitors.
We know the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays have been in the mix but aren't preferred destinations. If Houston still has a six-year offer on the table and has now increased their offer financially, that could be the key to sealing the deal.
With Jose Altuve willing to play in the outfield, Houston can shift around its infield to make it work, and there's no reason to believe Bregman himself would prefer to be anywhere else.
Houston Astros playing the waiting game all along?
It would be a genius maneuver for the Astros to aim for a six-year deal from the start and stand pat, knowing other teams weren't showing the same level of interest. Removing themselves temporarily from the equation leaves teams to offer less and set Bregman's market at a lower cost, only to inevitably swoop back it with a deal that tops everybody, regaining momentum of negotiations.
Will a six-year contract for the former All-Star carrying an AAV north of $26 million pay off in the long run? Many don't think so, given the lack of long-term offers on the table. Bregman is a fan favorite in Houston, and although he still has plenty of good baseball left in him, it remains to be seen how this contract will age down the road if he inevitably accepts a return to Houston.