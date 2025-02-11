Astros know something Jose Altuve doesn’t about Alex Bregman mistake he’s pushing for
By Austin Owens
As the Houston Astros prepare for the 2025 season, it will likely be the first time in nearly a decade that Alex Bregman’s name will not be on their lineup card. Bregman is still currently a free agent but each passing day is one day closer to him striking a deal elsewhere.
At this point, Houston has accepted the fact that Bregman has decided to move on and anticipate Isaac Paredes to take over at the hot corner. However, this isn’t the only major difference we may see in the Astros defense. It has been rumored that All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve will spend some time in left field. Former Astros star Craig Biggio believes Altuve can make the adjustment without issue but Houston may actually have another option to keep Altuve at second base.
Astros prospect Cam Smith could play outfield
With the 14th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, the Chicago Cubs selected third baseman Cam Smith from Florida State University. A few short months later, Smith ended up with the Astros organization in a trade that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs.
While Smith was drafted as a corner infielder, he has had a little bit of experience playing the outfield in the minor leagues. Given how impressive his offense has been down on the farm, Houston may have no choice but to insert him into left field and keep Altuve at second base.
In 115 at-bats in the minors, Smith hit .313 with seven homers and 24 RBIs. This may be a very small sample size but there is no doubt the big league talent is there. Houston could benefit from having this type of power in their lineup especially considering the loss of Bregman.
We all saw what happened last year with former number-one overall pick Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles. Although Holliday was extremely successful in the minors, he struggled heavily in the majors. The Astros will not rush Smith through the farm system but will keep him as an option in their back pocket if Altuve’s move to the outfield does not go as planned.