Astros-Pirates start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from PNC Park

The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates were slated to get the final game of their series underway at 6:40 p.m. ET on Thursday. Weather has instead delayed the first pitch.

At 6:30 p.m. ET, just about 10 minutes before the game was supposed to start, the Pirates officially announced a delay.

"Tonight's game will begin in a delay," the Pirates tweeted. "We will share further updates as they develop."

We'll be keeping an eye on that for you.

Astros-Pirates rain delay updates: No start time indicated

This article will be updated as the Pirates provide more information.

8 p.m. update: Even though the rain delay how now stretched over an hour, the rain only just began to fall at PNC Park. There is still no word on a start time.

Pittsburgh forecast for Pirates vs. Astros on June 5

Accuweather reported thunderstorms were due for PNC Park through 8 p.m. ET with the worst of the rain dropping before 9 p.m. At that point, the chance of rain drops for 49 percent, where it will stay for the rest of the night.

The question now is how long the rain will stretch and whether the teams will be able to play through it if it lightens up enough.

Astros vs. Pirates lineups for June 5

The Astros plan to have Framber Valdez on the mound. He's 5-4 this year but he's won his last five starts and holds an ERA of 3.12. In his last outing on May 30, he pitched a complete game while allowing just three hits and one earned run.

Houston will have outfield prospect Jacob Melton in left field once more while Jose Altuve shifts from second to DH. Mauricio Dubon is stepping into that open infield spot.

The Pirates have Mitch Keller up and looking for his second win of the season. He's 1-7 with an ERA of 3.73. With a bit more run support his record would look a whole lot better. He has allowed more than three runs in just two of his 12 starts and none of his last five.

Pittsburgh made three changes to the lineup that won 3-0 on Wednesday. Spencer Horwitz gives way for Jared Triolo at first, Nick Gonazalez takes over for Adam Frazier at second and Henry Davis returns to catch in place of Endy Rodriguez.