Astros pitcher responds to disturbing threats made against his children

Lance McCullers Jr. had a rough time on the mound on Saturday. Nothing he did with the baseball in his hands — and I mean nothing — justifies the treatment the Houston Astros pitcher received after the game. He shouldn't have to explain why sending death threats to his kids is wrong, but he did.

"I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports," McCullers said. "But threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with."

This sucks, man. Lance should not have to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/UzeIwwibuA — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 11, 2025

Lance, that is the understatement of the century. That's a lot tough to deal with. That's something no athlete, no baseball player, no parent should ever have to deal with.

It's sad enough that this isn't necessarily new for McCullers. He mentioned many threats over the years directed at him specifically. Certain individuals have even gone to prison because of this kind of thing. But the nature of the threats against his children make it all the more disturbing.

Former Astros World Series champ also called out so-called fans over death threats

The Astros confirmed that McCullers and his family received death threats after he allowed seven earned runs in a loss to the Reds. Those threats have been turned over to the Houston police as well as MLB. Hopefully action can be taken to take action against whoever was responsible

Former Astro Josh Reddick called out the so-called fans on social media, spurning them from the fandom.

If this is true and you’re an Astros “fan” participating in this, throw all your Astros gear & memorabilia away. We don’t want you. https://t.co/Atr2mUhv3a — Josh Reddick (@JRedDubDeuce) May 11, 2025

"If this is true and you’re an Astros 'fan' participating in this, throw all your Astros gear & memorabilia away. We don’t want you," Reddick wrote.

There will be no argument from me on that one. Fans may get angry at their team. They may get frustrated with particular players. But they're not true fans if they ever think to threaten an athlete or their family.