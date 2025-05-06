Don’t be surprised if this Astros player is gone by the MLB trade deadline

Despite a turbulent start to the 2025 MLB campaign, no one's counting the Houston Astros out ... yet.

Oddsmakers ostensibly respect Houston's pedigree as the four-time reigning American League West champions and winners of two of the past eight World Series titles. However, drastic changes might be on the horizon if they don't right the ship soon, with ace Framber Valdez emerging as a name worth monitoring.

Astros could move Framber Valdez before the 2025 MLB trade deadline

Rumblings surrounding Valdez's seemingly uncertain future have already begun. The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently floated him as a frontline starter who could be on the move if Houston falls out of contention.

"... if [the Astros aren't] in the race ... Framber Valdez is a free agent after the year," Heyman stated during an MLB Network appearance. "He's one of the best pitchers in the game ... they can get a ton for him," the insider added.

Like Heyman mentioned, the Astros are a perennial pennant threat. However, Houston is (roughly) just as close to last place in its division as it is to first. If they can't dig themselves out of what is essentially no man's land, Valdez's status as an impending free agent becomes increasingly noteworthy.

As of this writing, Baseball Reference gives Houston a 78.3 percent chance of reaching the postseason. But if the Seattle Mariners and Athletics continue at their current paces and the Texas Rangers eventually get on track, that number figures to drop. With that in mind, Valdez may become expendable.

Valdez is set to hit the open market following this season. He and Houston avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year, $18 million contract last winter, though contract talks apparently stopped there. If the Astros aren't prepared to make a hefty long-term commitment to the left-hander, what do they gain from keeping him?

Across 41 innings of work this year, Valdez boasts a 1-4 win-loss record with an underwhelming 4.39 ERA, 1.268 WHIP and 37 strikeouts. He hasn't looked like the two-time All-Star hurler Houston fans have come to know and love, struggling with his command and off-speed movement. Turning 32 in November, a change of scenery may be in both sides' best interests.