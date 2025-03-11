Astros showing just how desperate they are to fit Cam Smith on the Opening Day roster

Cam Smith, one of the three players the Houston Astros added in the Kyle Tucker deal this offseason, is creating all sorts of buzz with his Spring Training production at the plate.

Though Isaac Paredes is the top option at Smith's familiar position, third base, Houston is executing an interesting move in an attempt to get the budding star on the Opening Day roster. Per The Athletic's Chandler Rome, it was announced early Tuesday morning that the Astros are set to experiment with Smith as the right fielder "very soon."

Although his outfield experience is limited to just three games in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2023, Smith's exceptional athleticism and arm strength may enable him to succeed. It is a move that only emphasizes how badly the ball club wants its top prospect to contribute from the get-go in 2025.

The former Chicago Cubs first round draft selection is flourishing in this new environment, tallying an unreal .529 average to go along with an 1.636 OPS across eight Grapefruit League contests. Only three players have a higher OPS than Smith this spring — Matt Chapman, Elly De La Cruz and Trayce Thompson.

“Competition creates opportunities, and he’s taken advantage of the opportunities,” said Espada. “Things have changed.”

With former Astro Michael Brantley monitoring, Smith is already off and running. According to Rome, he played five innings in right field on the back fields while Houston faced the New York Mets on Tuesday.

The Texas outfit's first choice in right field is currently Chas McCormick, a guy who pieced together his worst season in terms of WAR of his professional career in 2024. McCormick's .576 OPS was a significant dip from his .842 during 2023.

The reasoning for the tryout could just be to see what Smith can do in the outfield grass. McCormick is likely to have a relatively short leash this season and if the youngster can prove to be a capable outfielder, it makes for a straightforward swap at any point.

McCormick has also been less than impressive in Florida (.630 OPS), increasing the question marks at the position for the Astros. Smith could be the solution, at least offensively.

In the long term, Smith is unquestionably a corner infielder. His exceptional output with the bat this spring has enticed Espada so much that he is opening up a new path for him onto the roster. However, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for Smith to start the year in the minor leagues. He has so far amassed just 32 minor league games played — only five at the Double-A level. Giving him time to mature and learn before rushing his introduction could result in a much smoother transition when his call-up does come.

While it is impossible for Houston fans to forget about the losses of Alex Bregman and Tucker, Smith is doing his best to ease that pain. Whether we see him in the major leagues in April or September, the Florida State product is set to be a key piece to the Astros' future contending core. Seeing his effectiveness in the outfield only maximizes the club's team control, all while filling a void in one of Houston's most uncertain positions heading into Opening Day.