At heart, Erin Andrews is just a girl who is obsessed with sports
Erin Andrews has worked countless hours covering sports throughout her life. It began at a very young age when she was going into the studio to watch her dad who worked for WFLA-TV. Andrews recalls picking him up after the six o'clock news and she would linger around the makeup room and the set while she was a child.
To say that Andrews fell in love with sports and television doesn't explain enough how much passion she has for the industry. As a woman, she holds it with pride.
"I was just a big sports broadcasting junkie. I'm just so obsessed with sports. I love being around the players, the coaches, the general managers, the owners, or just on the field. I'm just such a sports nerd," Andrews told FanSided.
With all of the time she has spent on television, she has suffered from chronic dry eye and has teamed up with Miebo from Bausch & Lomb to spread awareness and help others find relief from dry eye symptoms. The partnership officially launched on Oct. 14.
"Dry eyes is one of the biggest things that was going on in my life. But you don't have to be on television to deal with it," Andrews said.
It makes sense for Andrews to partner with Miebo from Bausch & Lomb as she is constantly reading screens from her phone or computer to stay on top of everything around the NFL each weekend. As well she is also on an airplane twice or even four times a week, she's in different hotels, different cities, watching TV and games and up late working on it all constantly.
"I talked to my doctor about it and he said 'Look you have dry eyes.' he wanted to prescribe me Miebo just to see if it worked out for me and helping with my symptoms. It does and its actually something I have to do every single day," Andrews said.
Andrews has been a consistent figure in the sports broadcasting field. She rose to fame as a correspondent on ESPN up until she joined Fox News in 2012 and since then has become one of the faces of NFL on FOX each Sunday. However, throughout her childhood, she was looking up to idols like Melissa Stark, Lesley Visser and Hannah Storm which gave her optimism that she could achieve her goals.
Working in a male-dominated field can be intimidating for any woman, but sports can be particularly challenging. Except for Andrews as a female in sports, she never felt awkward going into the locker rooms or sitting on the team bus after a game.
"I know it's a male-dominated industry. I'm obviously well aware of that. I just think, for me, are there times that it feels a little one-sided? Of course, absolutely. But I think for me, I love it so much that that's kind of overrode the fact that I'm a minority in the industry, but things are changing, which is really exciting. It's also pushed me to work as hard as I do," Andrews said. "You know, I have a massive chip on my shoulder still to this day because you don't want people to think you are there just because you look a certain way and you're female. I know my stuff, and I take a lot of pride in that."
As a matter of fact she has embraced being a female in sports and created her own clothing line WEAR. She felt as if there was a white space in team apparel for women. Being the massive sports fan she is, she wanted to wear clothes that fit her style.
Andrew's husband, Jarret Stoll, also played for the Los Angeles Kings, and she had difficulty finding the gear she liked to wear. As a self-proclaimed tomboy, she liked to wear a bomber or a jean jacket, but she wanted to make sure people felt fashionable when they went to events without feeling uncomfortable in their clothes.
"I just felt like women and female fans, were being misrepresented. So we started this about six, seven years ago at a Super Bowl actually, the idea came to us, and we got a lot of no's and closed doors in our faces and and thank God it's worked out, and it's been a real passion project," Andrews said about WEAR.
As a sports fan, she has had the opportunity to welcome former NFL players to her NFL on FOX team, including Hall of Fame players Troy Aikman, Greg Olsen, Julian Edelman, and Tom Brady.
By adding these former athletes, she has gained access to inside stories. The dinners and meeting room conversations made her well-versed in the world of athletes and what players think. Andrews feels as though she knows how athletes tick. Being married to a two-time Stanley Cup champion and working around male athletes constantly has only made her more well-versed in sports.
Andrews has done hundreds, if not more of sideline interviews. But of course the one that will forever stand out in her eyes is her chat with Richard Sherman after the NFC Championship game in 2013. It wasn't something that Andrews was expecting to blow up the way it did but it was something that hasn't ever been seen on television and she caught Sherman in the right moment.
With the rise of female athletes and female sports, many are going to remember the impact that Andrews had on the sports industry as one of the most knowledgable and respected broadcasters in the field.