At least one Bengals pass-catcher is willing to succumb to tight-wallet ownership

The Cincinnati Bengals have a tough offseason ahead of them, as their top two wide receivers are set for a payday. Ja'Marr Chase isn't set to be a free agent until after the 2025 season, but the sooner they can get him lock into a long-term deal, the better. But it won't come cheap. Also, the team placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins worth $26.2 million for the upcoming season.

With negotiations set for both wide receivers, the Bengals did make sure they brought back one of their top pass-catchers, tight end Mike Gesicki. This offseason, the Bengals and Gesicki agreed to terms on a three-year, $25.5 million contract, with $12 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Gesicki knew he was taking a discount to stay with the Bengals, telling Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News that he was perfectly fine paying "the Joe Burrow tax."

“So, I knew that, and I was like, I’m cool with it. And so, it makes it easy to come back to a place like this. … There’s so many different guys (in the organization) that were in the back of my mind as I’m thinking about, you know, do I test the market?

“You hear about your value and all that kind of stuff and what it could be, and at that point, it’s just like, this is what I want. I wanted to go to Cincinnati, and I wanted to be in an offense that allowed me to reach my potential, and I think that this place gives me everything I’m looking for.”

Gesicki was the top tight end available in free agency, so there could have been options for those in need of a starter. However, given how well Gesicki played in Cincnnati with Burrow throwing him passes, he decided that it would be best for his career to stay. So even though he is taking a discount of sorts, he is happy with that.

Gesicki never panned out with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round out of Penn State in 2018. Despite strong 2020 and 2021 seasons, Gesicki was phased out as a starter. After five years with the team, he moved on to the New England Patriots for the 2023 season. Then, he joined the Bengals in 2024, and had a resurgence.

In 17 games played, Gesicki hauled in 65-of-83 targets for 665 yards and two touchdowns. Those were his best numbers since the 2021 season (73 receptions, 780 receiving yards).

The Bengals not only have to try and work out new deals with Higgins and Chase, but also have to deal with defensive end Trey Hendrickson's trade request. But they can at least take solace in the fact that they kept Gesicki as part of their passing offense.