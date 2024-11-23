At least one player in the Juan Soto trade will stay with the Yankees...for now
The New York Yankees may not be certain they'll be able to bring back Juan Soto, but at least they've taken care of the Trent Grisham question without any drama.
Grisham was a non-tender candidate but the Yankees didn't go that direction with him. Instead they inked him to a one-year, $5 million deal. He was due $5.7 million. According to Jorge Castillo, he can tack on $250,000 if he makes enough plate appearances.
A new deal for Grisham doesn't necessarily lock in his future in New York. He'll still be a potential trade candidate if the Yankees get any takers on a lefty centerfielder coming off a season slashing .190/.290/.385 at the plate. The real value Grisham brings to the table is defense, so that could give him some attention.
Trent Grisham has a new deal, but the Yankees still have a decision to make
Grisham was part of the trade that brought Soto to the Yankees. He started his career with the Brewers before spending three seasons with the Padres. With the Yankees, he appeared in 76 games, hitting nine home runs and bringing in 31 runs.
As far as depth pieces go, the Yankees could do worse than Grisham. He's not a guy NY will want playing everyday but he can get the job done defensively if he's on the roster come Opening Day.
That's still the ultimate question. Grisham took a slight paycut for 2025 but he's still making $5 million. That's money the Yankees could be looking to save down the line.
Then again, no one knows which way Soto will go. If he departs New York, keeping Grisham as an outfield piece would feel more necessary.
While Grisham avoided the non-tender, Jon Berti didn't. As reported by FanSided's Robert Murray, the Yankees non-tendered Berti on Friday, sending him towards free agency.