AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times 2025: Field, purse, format, TV schedule, and more
By Luke Norris
Coming off an exciting finish at the Farmers Insurance Open at a windy Torrey Pines, where Harris English bested Sam Stevens to notch his first victory in three and a half years, the PGA Tour now heads to one of the most iconic venues in golf for the annual playing of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
And make no mistake about it; the 80-man field (that doesn't include the 80 celebrities playing the pro-am portion) for the 2025 season's second Signature Event is absolutely loaded, as 17 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are set to tee it up this week.
The lone exceptions are second-ranked Xander Schauffele, who's still nursing a rib injury, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bryson DeChambeau. The latter two, of course, are members of the LIV Golf roster.
The 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is naturally headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has yet to play this season after suffering a hand injury while making dinner on Christmas Day, which required surgery.
Also making his PGA Tour season debut is Rory McIlroy, who opened his 2025 campaign on the DP World Tour a few weeks back, tying for fourth at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
And one certainly can't forget about defending champion Wyndham Clark, who fired a course-record 60 in the third round of last year's event to take a one-shot lead after 54 holes. Clark was ultimately awarded the title after the final round was canceled due to inclement weather.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times, field for 2025
While 54 of this event's 72 holes will be contested at Pebble Beach, it's important to note that each of the 80 players in the field will also play one of the first two rounds at nearby Spyglass Hill. Both courses play to a par of 72.
Here's a look at the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will take place on Thursday and Friday. All times Eastern.
The times listed in bold signify that the group will tee off on the 10th hole of their respective course. (PB=Pebble Beach, SH=Spyglass Hill)
Group
Round 1
Round 2
Sam Stevens, Harry Hall
11:35 a.m. (PB)
12:40 p.m. (SH)
Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler
12:40 p.m. (SH)
Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria
12:40 p.m. (PB)
Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
12:40 p.m. (PB)
Harris English, Eric Cole
11:48 a.m. (PB)
12:53 p.m. (SH)
Tom Hoge, Justin Rose
11:48 a.m. (PB)
12:53 p.m. (SH)
Byeong Hun An, Matthieu Pavon
11:48 a.m. (SH)
12:53 p.m. (PB)
Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
11:48 a.m. (SH)
12:53 p.m. (PB)
Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
12:01 p.m. (PB)
1:06 p.m. (SH)
Cam Davis, Thomas Detry
12:01 p.m. (PB)
1:06 p.m. (SH)
Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
12:01 p.m. (SH)
1:06 p.m. (PB)
Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
12:01 p.m. (SH)
1:06 p.m. (PB)
Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:14 p.m. (PB)
1:19 p.m. (SH)
Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim
12:14 p.m. (PB)
1:19 p.m. (SH)
Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
12:14 p.m. (SH)
1:19 p.m. (PB)
Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
12:14 p.m. (SH)
1:19 p.m. (PB)
Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore
12:27 p.m. (PB)
1:32 p.m. (SH)
Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
12:27 p.m. (PB)
1:32 p.m. (SH)
Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard
12:27 p.m. (SH)
1:32 p.m. (PB)
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
12:27 p.m. (SH)
1:32 p.m. (PB)
Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor
12:40 p.m. (PB)
11:35 a.m. (SH)
Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas
12:40 p.m. (PB)
11:35 a.m. (SH)
J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim
12:40 p.m. (SH)
11:35 a.m. (PB)
Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy
12:40 p.m. (SH)
11:35 a.m. (PB)
J.T. Poston, Sam Burns
12:53 p.m. (PB)
11:48 a.m. (SH)
Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
12:53 p.m. (PB)
11:48 a.m. (SH)
Max Greyserman, Russell Henley
12:53 p.m. (SH)
11: 48 a.m. (PB)
Adam Scott, Gary Woodland
12:53 p.m. (SH)
11:48 a.m. (PB)
Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
1:06 p.m. (PB)
12:01 p.m. (SH)
Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
1:06 p.m. (PB)
12:01 p.m. (SH)
Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers
1:06 p.m. (SH)
12:01 p.m. (PB)
Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk
1:06 p.m. (SH)
12:01 p.m. (PB)
Tony Finau, Max Homa
1:19 p.m. (PB)
12:14 p.m. (SH)
Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger
1:19 p.m. (PB)
12:14 p.m. (SH)
Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
1:19 p.m. (SH)
12:14 p.m. (PB)
Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
1:19 p.m. (SH)
12:14 p.m. (PB)
Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
1:32 p.m. (PB)
12:27 p.m. (SH)
Andrew Novak, Justin Lower
1:32 p.m. (PB)
12:27 p.m. (SH)
Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
1:32 p.m. (SH)
12:27 p.m. (PB)
Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd
1:32 p.m. (SH)
12:27 p.m. (PB)
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse: Prize money, winner's share
As a PGA Tour Signature Event, the 2025 edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature a total purse of $20 million.
As Clark did a year ago, the winner of the tournament will receive $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. The second-place finisher earns $2.18 million, and third place receives $1.38 million.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am format: Cut rules and more
The professional-only portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a 72-hole stroke-play event and does not feature any cut.
The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday are the only Signature Events that include a 36-hole cut.
As for the pro-am portion of the event, each of the 80 professionals is paired with an amateur for the first two rounds. Each group plays under best-ball rules, where each golfer plays their own ball (with handicaps for the amateurs).
The team's score for each hole is the lowest score of the two players, and the duo with the lowest cumulative score after 36 holes is the winner.
Watch the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: TV schedule and live stream info
Golf Channel will provide exclusive television coverage of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am during the first two rounds and will then split coverage with CBS over the final 36 holes.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, the NBC sports app, Paramount+, and the CBS Sports app will also offer streaming coverage.
TV coverage
- Thursday, Jan. 30: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, Jan. 31: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, Feb. 1: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday, Feb. 2: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3:00-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Streaming coverage
- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature four concurrent streams — Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Group, and Featured Holes — beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern on Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Sunday.
- The NBC Sports app will provide live simulcasts of Golf Channel's television coverage.
- The CBS Sports app and Paramount+ will provide live simulcasts of CBS' television coverage.