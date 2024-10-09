A's star makes it clear the move to Sacramento is going even worse than we thought
By Quinn Everts
You probably won't be shocked to learn that Oakland's move to Sacramento has been rocky. When the upper management of a team doesn't actually care about the players on the team, stuff like that tends to happen.
Lawrence Butler, the A's rising star outfielder, talked to Chris Rose Sports about the A's new stadium in Sacramento. And while he and the A's players don't seem to know much, what they do know isn't great.
Issues with the A's Sacramento stadium
For starters, Butler says the whole outfield will be turf, which could be a disaster in itself. Currently, five MLB stadiums have turf outfields: Arizona, Texas, Miami, Tampa Bay and Toronto. Although the A's won't be the first team to have a turf outfield, they will be the first team to do it in a fully outdoor stadium — all five of those teams play in a dome or in a stadium with a retractable roof.
For anyone who hasn't played on turf fields before, it's hard to describe just how hot they get during the summer. Add in that this stadium is located in Sacramento, a city that ranks 13th in the U.S. for most days over 90 degrees, and you've created an unnecessary problem.
Plus, Butler said, "I know our locker room is gonna be in center field," creating a spring training feeling. Everyone loves spring training, but ... in the spring. Not for a 162-game schedule. The lack of planning from the A's organization is egregiously apparent, and we're about a half of a calendar year away from the 2025 season opening.
Lawrence Butler and his teammates deserve better
Whenever your franchise has a player like Lawrence Butler — who is 24 years old and has played at an All-Star level in his first full year in the majors — it's smart to put him in a super-hot Triple-A stadium, right? No? That's the opposite of what you want to do. But Oakland has showed borderline hostility toward its players throughout this whole process. So this is par for the course.
Early on Wednesday morning, the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas was officially demolished to make room for the A's future home. If this entire situation hasn't felt real yet, it's finally starting to. They had a cool drone show, so maybe John Fisher was in the right all along.
There's something fundamentally wrong about seeing the A's logo somewhere other than Oakland. It will always be weird, no matter how long their tenure in Vegas lasts.