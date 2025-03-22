Atlanta Braves' big Drake Baldwin decision has everything to do with Spencer Strider

With Sean Murphy out for a few more weeks, this seemed inevitable. Atlanta Braves top prospect Drake Baldwin will be the Opening Day starter behind the dish. Murphy is still working his way back from a cracked rib suffered in the early part of spring training. While Baldwin was always going to make his MLB debut this season, it is exceedingly rare to see many players debut on Opening Day.

The Braves will begin this season where the last year ended. They will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park for their first four games of the season, after falling to San Diego in the NL Wild Card Series last fall. Baldwin will be catching for last year's NL Triple Crown winner Chris Sale, who interestingly enough missed the Braves' brief postseason run due to back spasms.

While there is no doubt in Sale's mind that Baldwin is ready for it, I appreciate his great attitude.

“There’s no question he’s ready for it. We’re in a good position no matter who is out there. But just his attitude, his character and his demeanor, he’s as prepared for this as anybody.”

Even more impressive, Baldwin has caught the attention of Atlanta fireballer Spencer Strider.

“He’s a phenomenal catcher. I love throwing to him. He has a very good personality. He’s friends with everybody. He’s very, very communicative and very social. He’s a phenomenal player with a great swing. But he just has the presence of a guy that has experience.”

If Sale and Strider are in favor of this guy, it would not be a surprise if he stays at the big-league level.

Chris Sale, Spencer Strider rave about Drake Baldwins' catching prowess

To me, as long as he calls great games behind the plate and looks comfortable in that aspect, I am okay with him potentially struggling in the batter's box. Atlanta won last year because of its pitching, while its bats largely went to sleep for the season. If Baldwin can rake in addition to catch, then it puts even more pressure on Murphy to return to 2023 form. He was a shell of himself in 2024, after all.

At this stage of the Braves' competitive life cycle, it really is World Series or bust. You could argue that their two biggest rivals, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, feel largely the same. I would expect all three to qualify for the MLB postseason this October, but only one can win the NL East. Last year, Philadelphia ended the Braves' six-year reign over the division. I do not think they repeat.

As for whether Baldwin can be the missing piece for the Braves to conceivably hold off the Mets and Phillies and make it seven of eight atop the East, that remains to be seen. For as much flack as observers give the Braves' farm system for rarely ranking so high, they almost always have a player who makes an impact right away. I do remember Strider and Michael Harris II.

For now, the Braves are in a fortunate spot to have plenty of talent around Baldwin for him to shine.