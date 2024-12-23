3 former Braves stars Alex Anthopoulos can bring home after Joc Pederson stiff arm
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves could have made a more convincing run at free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson, known around Cobb County for his role in securing the team's 2021 World Series. Reunions rarely work out the way both parties hoped, but the Braves needed an outfielder, while Pederson needed a team. Why wouldn't they consider linking up once again?
Pederson had 2.9 WAR in 2024, his best season in that department since 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joc spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and played both corner outfield spots at times. The Braves lack much depth at that position, especially with Ronald Acuña Jr. still recovering from his season-ending knee injury.
I'm not one to question Alex Anthopoulos too much – he is one of the best front office executives in baseball, after all – but the Braves inactivity this winter has been...strange to say the least. As the Mets and Phillies bulk up their rosters, Atlanta is falling behind.
Missing out on Pederson stings, but bringing back some other familiar faces would be a good place for Anthopoulos to start.
3. Charlie Morton should spend his final seasons with the Braves
Charlie Morton is not the pitcher he once was. Last season, Morton was a liability near the end of September, and could hardly be counted on as a member of the postseason rotation. Still, after losing Max Fried to the New York Yankees, the Braves know what they can get out of Morton. Uncle Charlie had an ERA over four in his age-40 season. It wasn't always pretty, but Morton is a solid back-of-the-rotation arm and the Braves need one of those.
Braves insider Mark Bowman reported that Morton is leaning towards playing at least one more season. He'd be a cheap and efficient rotation option for an Atlanta team lacking major-league depth at the position. The Braves need that depth the most early in the season, when Morton should be fresh, as they await the return of Spencer Strider from Tommy John surgery.
2. Jason Heyward is the fourth outfielder the Braves have been waiting for
Jason Heyward was once the Braves top prospect, and considered one of the best young bats in baseball. That was a long time ago, as Heyward is nearing his final years in the big leagues and has spent the vast majority of his career away from Atlanta.
At his most recent stops in Los Angeles and Houston, Heyward accumulated 3.1 WAR in two seasons in a part-time role. That is not nothing, as Heyward is still plenty capable defensively, which was always his calling card in his younger days. At the dish, Heyward has struggled at times, and slashed just .211/.288/.412 with the Dodgers and Astros in 2024. That is not what he's known for at this point in his career.
Signing Heyward wouldn't move the needle much for the Braves, as Anthopoulos still must make a big splash. However, it might buy the savvy general manager some time as he searches for the right fits to make this team whole.
1. If the Braves need bullpen help, Kenley Jansen is available
Kenley Jansen's accomplishments at this stage of his career are rather remarkable. Jansen is 37 years old and remains one of the more reliable closers in baseball. The Braves don't necessarily need one of those, as Raisel Iglesias is coming off an outstanding season – 34 saves and a 1.95 ERA – but adding Jansen to the back end of the bullpen would charge the battery to its full capacity.
Bullpen is an area of need for the Braves, though not as significant as starting pitching and outfield help. However, a strong bullpen can mask Atlanta's rotation woes early in the season as they await Strider's return. Adding Jansen to a mix of Iglesias, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer and Pierce Johnson makes facing the Braves with a deficit in the later innings a rather impossible task.
Jansen spent the 2022 season with the Braves and had a career-high 41 saves. While it's unlikely he'd take on the same role this time around, the familiarity between Jansen and Atlanta makes this an easy match.