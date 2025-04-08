Atlanta Braves rotation projection after Reynaldo López suffers predictable injury

When the Atlanta Braves signed Reynaldo Lopez as a free agent to convert him to a starting pitcher, they were taking a couple of risks. They were risking not getting much out of a guy who had previously struggled in that role but shined in the bullpen, and were risking him not being able to provide as many innings as they might've liked.

Well, Lopez's first season in Atlanta was a massive success. The right-hander posted a sparkling 1.99 ERA in 26 appearances (25 starts) and 135.2 innings of work. He did have two separate IL stints, but for the most part was healthy and dominant.

Lopez's second season in Atlanta, unfortunately, won't play out the same way. The 31-year-old landed on the IL with a shoulder injury after just one start, and after undergoing arthroscopic surgery, he will be shut down from throwing for at least 12 weeks. It sounds as if the best-case scenario is that he returns late in the regular season.

This is a brutal blow, but again, with Lopez having made the switch to starting pitcher, it isn't too shocking to see the increased workload catch up to him. Without Lopez, Atlanta's rotation will have a new look.

Projected Braves rotation with Reynaldo Lopez sidelined with injury

Rotation Order Pitcher 1 Chris Sale 2 Grant Holmes 3 Spencer Schwellenbach 4 AJ Smith-Shawver 5 Bryce Elder

What's good is that the Braves still have their two best starters, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach, fully healthy. Sale is the reigning NL Cy Young winner, and Schwellenbach looks like a pitcher who could find his way into the Cy Young conversation as soon as this season. Even a guy like Grant Holmes showed some immense upside last season.

The back end of the rotation is not great, though. AJ Smith-Shawver has not completed five innings in either of his starts thus far, and Bryce Elder has been unable to stick in the major leagues since his All-Star first half back in 2023.

As gloomy as things look, Braves fans can get excited about Spencer Strider's upcoming return. Strider is set to make one more rehab start in the minor leagues on Thursday, but after that, he should be good to return to the Braves' rotation after missing one year with an injury of his own. A healthy Strider gives the Braves a three-headed monster that nobody can really compete with.

Losing Lopez hurts, but with the talent that the Braves have in the rotation even without him, starting pitching won't be why this team comes up short.