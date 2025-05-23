Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner problem has quietly become a strength

The Brittney Griner experiment was not a surefire success for the Atlanta Dream. Griner, entering her 12th season in the W, having never played anywhere except Phoenix, her fit with the Dream looked questionable on paper. Atlanta's other major addition this offseason, Brionna Jones, is another frontcourt player who spends most of her time in the paint. Whether Griner and Jones could share the frontcourt was a clear question mark for the Dream.

But so far, the potential problem of an overpacked paint and a sluggish offense has been... not a problem at all. Atlanta is a plus-10.1 when the two bigs are on the court together, and the combination of Jones (16.7 points per game) and Griner (14.7 points per game) has been far more of a headache for opponents than it has been for Atlanta.

Griner's individual stats are down through a few games, and 14.7 points would be her lowest output since 2016 — but that's to be expected. She's sharing the frontcourt with Jones so less offensive load falls on her shoulders, and Griner is 34 years old, having played over 300 WNBA games and hundreds more overseas. She shouldn't be a No. 1 option for a team at this point, and this level of production is probably perfect at this juncture of Griner's basketball journey.

Atlanta Dream are searching for consistency in 2025

Things aren't all sunny in the A. Atlanta has finished a season over .500 once since 2014, and continues to search for consistency under head coach Tanisha Wright. Rookie Te-Hina Paopao has been good in her first few WNBA games, and Rhyne Howard is still a microwave scorer.

The Dream might not have enough consistency to stay with the W's elite teams over the course of a playoff series, but if that's the biggest downfall for Atlanta this year, then things went pretty well. Through three games, Atlanta is averaging 85.7 points per game, and the double-big experiment with Jones and Griner has become a strength for the Dream early on.