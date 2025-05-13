Atlanta Hawks get what they hoped for in the NBA Draft Lottery

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery produced myriad storylines around the NBA, with none more prominent than the Dallas Mavericks landing the No. 1 overall pick and a chance to select Cooper Flagg. That massively positive fortune for Dallas, just months after executing one of the more controversial trades in NBA history, was met with strong reactions on all sides, even as the player chosen with the No. 1 pick appears to be a foregone conclusion.

From there, the San Antonio Spurs surprisingly jumped to No. 2 overall, creating a fascinating scenario when combining the most likely selection (point guard Dylan Harper) with a team that doesn't need help at the position and the potential for a blockbuster trade.

In short, it was a wild night in Chicago with downstream effects all over the place.

At the same time, the Atlanta Hawks were one of the few teams that entered lottery night with one scenario that was easily the most likely and actually saw that scenario come to fruition. Entering the evening, the Hawks had a 92.9 percent chance to receive the No. 13 overall pick from the Sacramento Kings and more than a 96 percent chance to garner a late lottery pick of some kind. As the results were announced by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, the Hawks didn't have to wait long to find out that the expected outcome... actually happened.

The Hawks will now enter the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25 with two first round picks: No. 13 via Sacramento and No. 22 via Los Angeles (by way of New Orleans). When it comes to the No. 13 pick, the selection conveying also closes the door on a transaction executed nearly three years ago, as the pick was owed to Atlanta from Sacramento as the centerpiece of the trade involving Kevin Huerter. In addition, it was the literal best-case scenario for the Hawks dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season, as the pick was top-12 protected and landed exactly at No. 13 overall.

What now for the Hawks?

The presence of two first round picks can open several doors for the Hawks. Most practically, Atlanta can add two young players to its developmental system, stocking the cupboard with cost-controlled talent for a team that traditionally operates within relatively strict financial parameters. Rookies aren't likely to help the Hawks win big in 2025-26 specifically, but in short, the draft shouldn't be focused on the first year.

Elsewhere, the Hawks could use one or both of the picks in trades to bolster the team's short-term view. Atlanta is still on the hunt for a president of basketball operations, but the consensus in the wake of former general manager Landry Fields' dismissal is that Hawks governor Tony Ressler may want to speed up the process toward winning now. There are ways to accomplish that goal without dealing either 2025 first round pick, but each pick is an asset that can be utilized.

In addition, it will be popular (and already is popular) within Atlanta's fan base to discuss trade-up scenarios involving the two picks. This is a natural phenomenon, particularly if there is a prospect that the Hawks might fall in love with that simply won't be available at No. 13. How far could these two picks get you? Perhaps as high as No. 7 or No. 8? Time will tell if there is one prospect that the Hawks prioritize above the rest.

Given the ongoing front office search, Atlanta's overall plan for the summer remains a great mystery. However, simply "holding serve" on lottery night was a nice first step for the offseason, and the Hawks have two intriguing draft picks to pair with an appetizing and talented young core and real roster flexibility for 2025-26 and beyond.

It certainly wasn't the lead NBA story on Monday, but the Hawks are in a pretty good position.