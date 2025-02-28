Way-too-early Hawks Mock Draft: Who should they target with their two 2025 first-round picks?

The Atlanta Hawks proceed toward the 2025 NBA Draft in an interesting situation. The Hawks received a jolt of lottery luck in 2024, jumping several spots to the No. 1 overall pick. While the prize was not on the level of Cooper Flagg or Victor Wembanyama, Atlanta was able to nab a player, Zaccharie Risacher, whom the organization coveted, and he would not have been available if not for a bit of good fortune.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the Hawks don't have any direct influence on their own first-round fate. In fact, Atlanta does not have its own pick in 2025, sending that selection (and others) to the San Antonio Spurs in the ill-fated deal for Dejounte Murray. However, the Hawks still may have two first-round picks in 2025, which brings plenty of intrigue as the summer approaches.

The Hawks will definitely have at least one pick, as they possess an unprotected first-round selection from the Los Angeles Lakers by way of a 2024 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. From there, Atlanta might also have a second pick in the middle of the first round, as the Sacramento Kings owe a top-12 protected pick to the Hawks from the Kevin Huerter trade.

As of Feb. 28 when this post goes live, the Hawks would have the No. 13 and No. 24 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. That casts a (very) wide net on players that Atlanta will monitor in the coming months, simply because of the unsettled nature of draft boards at this early stage and the decent distance between the Hawks' picks. Still, there are some potentially intriguing players to monitor with one of the selections.

Here are four names to keep an eye on, expressingly noting that the actual list is (much) more expansive.

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

The Hawks have some level of future uncertainty at the center position. Onyeka Okongwu has played well since debuting as the full-time starter, but both Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr. will be unrestricted free agents this summer, and the jury is out to some extent on what the Hawks' plan will be. That is relevant context in that Queen checks a lot of the boxes that Atlanta's front office seems to value, but he also has a glaring limitation that is worthy of consideration.

On the offensive side, the 6'10 Queen is incredibly skilled. He has great touch, tremendous footwork, the ability to create for himself and others, and versatility that Atlanta seems to covet. If Atlanta wanted to move forward with an eye toward playing a center who can act as an offensive hub for 48 minutes, he would fit nicely. At the same time, Queen's defensive projection is modest at best, as he isn't a tremendous athlete by NBA standards and his ability to anchor at the next level is murky. That is perhaps why he could be available when Atlanta is on the clock, and it also could send the Hawks looking elsewhere for frontcourt help.

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina

In some ways, Murray-Boyles is the opposite of Queen. The South Carolina sophomore has a tremendous defensive profile in which he can seemingly function in any coverage. He projects as a potential high-end switch defender, and Murray-Boyles is tough, physical, and savvy on the defensive end with the ability to rebound and create havoc. With that said, many don't view him as a lottery-level prospect because of his offensive limitations.

To be fair, Murray-Boyles is an excellent passer, especially for his size, and his finishing has been encouraging at the college level. With that said, he isn't a finished product as a shooter, and one of the overarching questions about Murray-Boyles is his best position at the next level. The Hawks have invested heavily in defensive infrastructure over the last year, and Murray-Boyles would fit into that, but he doesn't help some of Atlanta's floor-spacing questions in the slightest.

Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn

McNeeley has been projected to Atlanta in a few recent mock drafts, and it is easy to see why. The 6'7 freshman wing is a big-time shooter who knows how to play, and McNeeley is not afraid to mix it up with physicality. He has also come on strong lately after an ankle injury, and the Hawks certainly have general interest in wings who can shoot.

As with any of these four players, McNeeley could be off the board before Atlanta makes a selection, particularly if he ends the season on a high note. There are some reasons for skepticism, though, as he is not an elite athlete and some of his efficiency numbers aren't great due to a bigger role than he probably should command at this stage.

Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

A year ago, Danny Wolf was playing college basketball at Yale. Now, he is a widely projected first round pick from Michigan. It's been quite a ride for the seven-footer, and some of that stems from his unusual profile. While he has massive size, Wolf's calling card might be his ability to run actions as the initiator, and he has guard-like skills as a ball-handler and passer that most seven-footers cannot dream of. He can also shoot from the perimeter at a reasonable level, though he is probably less developed as a shooter than a "seven-footer who plays on the perimeter" might often be.

The big question with Wolf is his defense. He isn't an elite athlete by any description, which helps to explain how he started his college career in the Ivy League. Having his level of size is helpful, but Wolf projects as a well below-average defender at center in the NBA, and he may have trouble with the speed of the game if asked to play next to a traditional big. Still, he is very intriguing, and the Hawks tend to love highly skilled players who check a lot of boxes, which describes Wolf.