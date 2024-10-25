Auburn needs to scoop up ideal Hugh Freeze replacement before Florida does
By Austen Bundy
The Auburn Tigers are in a bit of a rut — let me rephrase — the Auburn Tigers are in a huge heap of trouble. Sitting at 2-5 and 15th in the SEC this season, there's likely a need for a change in leadership.
Head coach Hugh Freeze is in his second season but when you're at the helm of an SEC team, high expectations come with the territory (unless you're Vanderbilt). With a career 8-12 record with the program, it's natural for fans and the administration to start questioning whether his hiring was the right choice.
But if the decision is made to move on from Freeze, who would be the best replacement? Well, the Tigers might not have to look to far for the answer.
Auburn needs to snag this head coach before an in-conference foe does
Auburn doesn't need to look outside the SEC for its next potential head coaching hire. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz would be an ideal candidate for the job given his history with the program.
For two seasons (2010-11), Drinkwitz was a quality control coach at Auburn under head coach Gene Chizik. Bringing back a familiar face, one that has had relative success in the conference would be a smart move.
However, they're not the only ones in the SEC eyeing Drinkwitz. According to On3's J.D. Pickell, the Florida Gators may be hunting for his signature as well. He told "The Hardcount Podcast" on Wednesday that he's high on Drinkwitz landing in Gainesville.
"If you're asking me today, I think he's probably the pick, for me at least, for the next head coach at Florida, assuming that what we all believe (Napier's firing) will happen at some point happens," he predicted.
Drinkwitz has a 34-22 record with the Tigers — not fantastic but he's only lost three times in the last 18 months. He's also qualified for a bowl game in each of the last four seasons for Missouri. Bringing in one Tiger for another may be the power move Auburn needs to reestablish itself as an SEC power yet again.