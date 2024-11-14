Auburn is paying how much to play UL-Monroe? Cost of Week 12 buy game
By Austen Bundy
The Auburn Tigers (3-6) are having a bad season (again) and will be hoping a break from SEC play can get them back on track. They may want to keep hoping.
In Week 12, the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will visit Jordan-Hare Stadium and will actually be bringing a better record (5-4) with them.
On top of the risk for an embarrassing upset at home, Auburn is also paying the Warhawks a hefty $1.85 million to just play the game. Of course, it had no way of knowing it would be this bad in 2024 as the game was scheduled years in advance.
So, Auburn could potentially pull a Notre Dame (who lost to NIU earlier in the season) and lose a buy game at home — it wouldn't be the first time either. In fact, the Tigers fell to New Mexico State at home in 2023 after forking over $1.85 million to play the Aggies in what was supposed to be an easy win.
Why does Auburn get to play a buy game this late in the season?
Everything hinges on the SEC's scheduling parameters. The Big Ten and others play nine games in their conference schedule. However, the SEC only has eight games on their conference slate.
That means SEC teams have an extra open date to play with, often dropping the relatively easy matchup in November as a bit of a breather. It's easier to schedule early season matchups against other Power Conference teams knowing there's a break coming down the line.
Of course, it doesn't always work that way, as Auburn has found out before. Treating one of these buy games too casually can lead to disaster.
Smaller programs won't say no to the massive pay day either. $1.85 million will go a long way for the budding UL-Monroe program, especially if it comes attached to a significant upset on the road.