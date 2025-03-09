Mark Sears' epic buzzer-beating running floater to propel No. 7 Alabama over No. 1 Auburn in overtime on the road was nothing short of remarkable. Not only did the walk-off game-winner fittingly cap off an epic clash of SEC titans, but it perfectly encapsulated everything March basketball is about. Moments like this are ostensibly a dime a dozen around this time of year, yet never cease to amaze.

Alabama's 93-91 victory at Auburn gives them a legitimate chance of claiming a No.1 seed come Selection Sunday. A strong conference tournament showing would go a long way for the Crimson Tide. Regardless, their résumé stacks up with the other schools they're jockeying for position with -- Tennessee, Florida and Houston.

Meanwhile, it marks the second straight loss for the Tigers. Dropping consecutive contests is never ideal, though the timing of Auburn's skid couldn't be much worse. One of their defeats came at the hands of Alabama, further compounding the problem. But is it enough for the SEC regular-season champions to cede their top overall seed and a spot in the top four?

Could Auburn possibly lose a No. 1 seed after loss to Alabama?

Auburn has had one of the most historically dominant campaigns in recent memory. They've thrived while facing the country's stiffest competition, building a nice cushion for themselves. The Tigers are so far ahead of the rest of the pack (besides Duke) and should be able to withstand a couple of disappointing results.

Moreover, Auburn has by far the most Quad 1 wins (16) in the nation and is first in the NET rankings. They're third in ESPN's Basketball Power Index, with a considerably higher rating than Alabama, which is fifth. For context, their 3.5-point difference is the same gap that separates the Crimson Tide from Illinois.

Need more metrics? Auburn has the country's best Strength of Record (SOR) rank and is second in Sports Reference's Simple Rating System (SRS), trailing only the Blue Devils. Needless to say, we can go on and on about how good the Tigers are. They're a powerhouse and the committee shouldn't see them differently because of this rough patch.

Alabama undeniably gained ground and kept themselves in the conversation for a No. 1 seed by beating Auburn in Neville Arena. Nonetheless, the Tigers' total body of work speaks for itself and firmly entrenches them as a No. 1 seed. Auburn fans should be furious about any other result.