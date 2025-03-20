Aura King: Who is the McNeese student manager going viral during March Madness?

The NCAA Tournament has long been the stage for unexpected heroes to rise. From Stephen Curry’s Cinderella run to Jimmer Fredette’s scoring frenzy and DJ Burns’ dominance, all it takes is a few unforgettable performances to capture the nation’s attention.

But what if I told you that the biggest name in men’s college basketball right now isn’t a player, or even a coach — but a student manager?

Sounds ridiculous, right? Outlandish, even. Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening with Amir “Aura” Khan, the McNeese State men’s basketball student manager who has become a viral sensation faster than any student manager before him.

Copeland with a tough lay for the Cowboys, Aura King is loving it 😤



McNeese vs Clemson underway 🍿#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vRUivH3oxn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2025

So much so that cheerleaders are wearing socks with his face on them, broadcasters are lining up to interview him, and fans are taking pictures with him during games.

The @McNeeseMBB cheerleaders have on socks with Amir Khan's face on them.



AURA. pic.twitter.com/McdwQVuCXg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2025

Why is McNeese student manager Amir Khan going viral?

Khan’s meteoric rise to stardom all started with a single viral moment — a video of him leading the McNeese basketball team onto the court with a boombox strapped around his neck, passionately rapping the lyrics to In & Out by Lud Foe.

The clip took off, turning Khan into a cult figure overnight. And with viral fame came something never seen before in college basketball — a student manager signing an NIL deal.

Yes, you read that right. In a world where NIL contracts are typically reserved for star athletes, Khan secured his own deal — and not just one.

His first NIL contract came with TickPick, making him the first student manager in history to land an endorsement deal. But that was just the beginning.

Since then, Khan has inked two more partnerships with Insomnia Cookies and Buffalo Wild Wings, breaking barriers for student managers everywhere.

McNeese’s tournament run and Amir Khan’s NIL bonus

With McNeese State earning a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Khan’s stardom has only grown bigger. TickPick even sweetened the deal, promising that for every tournament game McNeese wins, Khan’s salary increases.

As it currently stands, McNeese is crushing No. 5 seed Clemson, leading 31-13 at halftime — and with every bucket, the legend of Amir Khan grows.

McNeese is chasing a Cinderella run, but Khan? He’s chasing something even bigger.

The undisputed title of Aura King.