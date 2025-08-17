Austin Dillon locks in 2025 NASCAR playoff spot with Richmond win

Following a controversial 2024 finish that saw Austin Dillon’s dramatic win cost him his playoff spot, he avoided drama this time and secured his place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a victory in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond on Saturday.

Dillon pulled away over the final handful of laps, building a three-second advantage on Alex Bowman and showing pace reminiscent of last season. His strong run was highlighted by leading more than 100 laps — the first time the No. 3 car has crossed the century mark since Dale Earnhardt led 105 laps in the 1998 Daytona 500.

With the win, Dillon is locked into the playoffs with one race remaining, ensuring that Richard Childress Racing will have at least one driver competing for a championship.

Austin Dillon clinches playoff spot with win at Richmond

While Dillon celebrated, William Byron clinched the regular season championship during Stage 2, continuing his stellar 2025 campaign as the two-time Daytona 500 winner looks to add a drivers’ championship to his résumé.

Now 14 drivers are locked into the playoffs, leaving just two spots available. Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman currently hold strong points cushions, but if another surprise winner emerges at Daytona, Bowman could find himself on the outside looking in.

For drivers on the bubble, Richmond brought heartbreak. Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, and Reddick all finished near the back after late-race tire strategy unraveled over the final 100 laps. Reddick remains safe thanks to his points gap, but Preece and Buescher may have to fight tooth and nail to get one of RFK Racing’s three cars into the field.

Others weren’t as fortunate. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch were both swept up in an 11-car pileup on Lap 198, an incident that also ended the nights of Justin Haley and Chase Elliott.

Next weekend’s regular season finale at Daytona promises to be a must-watch. With everything on the line, expect high tension — and the unexpected.