Austin Reaves has perfect response for the leftover LeBron haters

Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James continues to dominate in the NBA, even at the age of 40.

The 21-time All-Star continues to play at a high level, even in the 22nd season in the NBA, defying expectations with his exceptional performance. He recently posted 40 points in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers, proving his impact and longevity.

In awe of James' brilliance, Lakers guard Austin Reaves heaped tons of praise on the star after the Lakers win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reaves also subtly took a shot at those who don't think James is as good as Michael Jordan.

"He really doesn’t have anything else to prove," Reaves said. "And if people say he does, then they're Jordan fans.”

Austin Reaves jokingly takes sublte shots Jordan Fans

Reave comments poke fun at the never-ending debate over who the greatest player in NBA history is: LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Jordan led his Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships throughout the 1990s. Meanwhile, James continues to prove his case night in and night out with his unprecedented level of longevity and consistency.

While numerous fans will consider James their GOAT, there is still strong sentiment for Jordan, who helped shape the NBA.

Nonetheless,James is having another fantastic season thus far. In 50 games, he's averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists while shooting 51% from the field. He also shot an impressive 39.7% from three-point range.

He hopes to take the Lakers to secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference alongside their recent acquisition of Luka Doncic.

Reaves is also playing well this season, averaging 19.1 points per game, on 44.4% from the field and 35.5 percent from behind the arch. After the game against the Trail Blazers, Reaves called out those who don't respect James' game.