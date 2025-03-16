Australian Grand Prix: Results, F1 drivers' and constructors' standings after 2025 opening round

A chaotic Australian Grand Prix opened up the 2025 F1 campaign with dramatic strategy choices, rain and plenty of DNFs.

Lando Norris survived all of the mayhem to win the race, putting him at the top of the points table ahead of the season's second round next week in China. Max Verstappen chased down Norris late, but couldn't quite make the pass, settling for P2. George Russell completed the podium.

Six cars did not finish due to incident, including one before the race even officially began.

Isack Hadjar has made contact with the wall at Turn 2 😦#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/avk1A0GtGC — Formula 1 (@F1) March 16, 2025

Here are the results, as well as the standings after round one — keep in mind the fastest lap point is no longer a thing in 2025.

2025 Australian Grand Prix results

Position Driver Running/DNF Cause 1 Lando Norris Running 2 Max Verstappen Running 3 George Russell Running 4 Alex Albon Running 5 Kimi Antonelli Running (5-second penalty for unsafe release dropped him from P4 to P5) 6 Lance Stroll Running 7 Nico Hulkenberg Running 8 Charles Leclerc Running 9 Oscar Piastri Running 10 Lewis Hamilton Running 11 Pierre Gasly Running 12 Yuki Tsunoda Running 13 Esteban Ocon Running 14 Oliver Bearman Running 15 Liam Lawson Crash (Lap 47) 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Crash (Lap 47) 17 Fernando Alonso Crash (Lap 34) 18 Carlos Sainz Crash (Lap 1) 19 Jack Doohan Crash (Lap 1) 20 Isack Hadjar Crash (Formation Lap)

Drivers' championship standings after Australian Grand Prix (Round 1/24)

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 25 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 3 George Russell Mercedes 15 4 Alex Albon Williams 12 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 10 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8 7 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 6 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0 12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 0 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 0 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 0 15 Liam Lawson Red Bull 0 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 0 19 Jack Doohan Alpine 0 20 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0

Constructors' championship standings after Australian Grand Prix (round 1/24)