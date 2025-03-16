Fansided

Australian Grand Prix: Results, F1 drivers' and constructors' standings after 2025 opening round

ByKyle Kandetzki|
A chaotic Australian Grand Prix opened up the 2025 F1 campaign with dramatic strategy choices, rain and plenty of DNFs.

Lando Norris survived all of the mayhem to win the race, putting him at the top of the points table ahead of the season's second round next week in China. Max Verstappen chased down Norris late, but couldn't quite make the pass, settling for P2. George Russell completed the podium.

Six cars did not finish due to incident, including one before the race even officially began.

Here are the results, as well as the standings after round one — keep in mind the fastest lap point is no longer a thing in 2025.

2025 Australian Grand Prix results

Position

Driver

Running/DNF Cause

1

Lando Norris

Running

2

Max Verstappen

Running

3

George Russell

Running

4

Alex Albon

Running

5

Kimi Antonelli

Running (5-second penalty for unsafe release dropped him from P4 to P5)

6

Lance Stroll

Running

7

Nico Hulkenberg

Running

8

Charles Leclerc

Running

9

Oscar Piastri

Running

10

Lewis Hamilton

Running

11

Pierre Gasly

Running

12

Yuki Tsunoda

Running

13

Esteban Ocon

Running

14

Oliver Bearman

Running

15

Liam Lawson

Crash (Lap 47)

16

Gabriel Bortoleto

Crash (Lap 47)

17

Fernando Alonso

Crash (Lap 34)

18

Carlos Sainz

Crash (Lap 1)

19

Jack Doohan

Crash (Lap 1)

20

Isack Hadjar

Crash (Formation Lap)

Drivers' championship standings after Australian Grand Prix (Round 1/24)

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Lando Norris

McLaren

25

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

18

3

George Russell

Mercedes

15

4

Alex Albon

Williams

12

5

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

10

6

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

8

7

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

6

8

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

4

9

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

2

10

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

1

11

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

0

12

Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls

0

13

Esteban Ocon

Haas

0

14

Oliver Bearman

Haas

0

15

Liam Lawson

Red Bull

0

16

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

0

17

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

0

18

Carlos Sainz

Williams

0

19

Jack Doohan

Alpine

0

20

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

0

Constructors' championship standings after Australian Grand Prix (round 1/24)

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

27

2

Mercedes

25

3

Red Bull

18

4

Williams

12

5

Aston Martin

8

6

Sauber

6

7

Ferrari

5

8

Alpine

0

9

Racing Bulls

0

10

Haas

0

