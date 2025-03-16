Australian Grand Prix: Results, F1 drivers' and constructors' standings after 2025 opening round

A chaotic Australian Grand Prix opened up the 2025 F1 campaign with dramatic strategy choices, rain and plenty of DNFs.
Lando Norris survived all of the mayhem to win the race, putting him at the top of the points table ahead of the season's second round next week in China. Max Verstappen chased down Norris late, but couldn't quite make the pass, settling for P2. George Russell completed the podium.
Six cars did not finish due to incident, including one before the race even officially began.
Here are the results, as well as the standings after round one — keep in mind the fastest lap point is no longer a thing in 2025.
2025 Australian Grand Prix results
Position
Driver
Running/DNF Cause
1
Lando Norris
Running
2
Max Verstappen
Running
3
George Russell
Running
4
Alex Albon
Running
5
Kimi Antonelli
Running (5-second penalty for unsafe release dropped him from P4 to P5)
6
Lance Stroll
Running
7
Nico Hulkenberg
Running
8
Charles Leclerc
Running
9
Oscar Piastri
Running
10
Lewis Hamilton
Running
11
Pierre Gasly
Running
12
Yuki Tsunoda
Running
13
Esteban Ocon
Running
14
Oliver Bearman
Running
15
Liam Lawson
Crash (Lap 47)
16
Gabriel Bortoleto
Crash (Lap 47)
17
Fernando Alonso
Crash (Lap 34)
18
Carlos Sainz
Crash (Lap 1)
19
Jack Doohan
Crash (Lap 1)
20
Isack Hadjar
Crash (Formation Lap)
Drivers' championship standings after Australian Grand Prix (Round 1/24)
Position
Driver
Team
Points
1
Lando Norris
McLaren
25
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
18
3
George Russell
Mercedes
15
4
Alex Albon
Williams
12
5
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
10
6
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
8
7
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
6
8
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
4
9
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
2
10
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
1
11
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
0
12
Yuki Tsunoda
Racing Bulls
0
13
Esteban Ocon
Haas
0
14
Oliver Bearman
Haas
0
15
Liam Lawson
Red Bull
0
16
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
0
17
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
0
18
Carlos Sainz
Williams
0
19
Jack Doohan
Alpine
0
20
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
0
Constructors' championship standings after Australian Grand Prix (round 1/24)
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
27
2
Mercedes
25
3
Red Bull
18
4
Williams
12
5
Aston Martin
8
6
Sauber
6
7
Ferrari
5
8
Alpine
0
9
Racing Bulls
0
10
Haas
0